World Cup 2019: 3 players who might have played their final ODI for India

India entered the 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup as one of the favorites to lift the trophy. India lived up to the massive expectations by topping the league stage with seven wins in nine games. Apart from a washed out game against New Zealand, India lost just a single game in the league stage against England.

The Men in Blue entered their semi-final contest against New Zealand as heavy favorites. However, they stumbled in the run-chase by a small margin of 18 runs. Even though India restricted New Zealand to a below-par 239, New Zealand fought back strong in the second innings with their exceptional bowling attack and fielding.

Since India’s World Cup campaign has officially ended now, here is a look at three players who might have played their last ODI for India.

#3 Kedar Jadhav

Ever since Dhoni lost his magical touch and wanted to bat higher up the order, India turned towards Kedar Jadhav for the role of finisher. Jadhav used to come lower down the order and partnered with Dhoni or Hardik Pandya in finishing the innings.

Besides, Jadhav has provided breakthroughs for India with the ball in crunch situations. In case of an off day for the leading bowlers, Virat Kohli has often tossed the ball towards Jadhav to complement the other bowlers. Though Jadhav has been a handy player for India in many occasions, he is always prone to injuries. His fitness forever remains the primary concern to the Indian cricket team.

In the build up to the World Cup, Jadhav had a poor IPL 2019 campaign. However, he was trusted to bounce back in the World Cup. Nevertheless, he failed miserably and lost his place in the playing XI.

In this World Cup, Jadhav managed to score only 80 runs in five innings with 52 of them coming in a single innings against Afghanistan. Besides, he rarely had a bowl in the tournament owing to the exceptional performances from the main bowlers.

With age (34) not on his side, it is fair to say that Jadhav might not play an ODI for India again.

