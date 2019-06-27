World Cup 2019: 3 records Rohit Sharma can break in this tournament

Rohit Sharma

The ongoing World Cup in England has seen it all - from swashbuckling knocks to fiery bowling spells and remarkable fielding efforts. Despite the flat decks that have been dished out, bowlers have found a way to emerge on top; they have undoubtedly dominated the tournament so far.

However, there have been a few innings from the batters that have taken many by surprise with their effortlessness and risk-free nature. And Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma, playing his second World Cup at this position, has looked a class apart from the rest.

He started his World Cup campaign on a positive note with a century in a winning cause against South Africa. But it wasn’t a typical Rohit Sharma innings as was made to work for his runs.

His appetite for runs was evident as the tournament went along as he produced one of the finest knocks under pressure against Pakistan, single-handedly batting the opposition out of the match. Rohit's form would be key if India hope to reach the top in the points table.

With 320 runs in just four innings, Rohit has been the fulcrum of the Indian batting in the tournament so far. Considering he is in the form of his life, the Mumbaikar is expected to continue his run-scoring exploits over the remainder of the tournament.

Here’s a look at some of the records that Rohit can make his own by the end of the World Cup:

#1 Most runs in a single World Cup edition

Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma

With the kind of form he’s currently in, it won’t be surprising if Rohit can break the record of most runs in a single World Cup edition. His fellow Mumbaikar Sachin Tendulkar currently owns the record; in 2003, Tendulkar was in sublime touch as he scored 673 runs, the most by any batsman, to go past his previous highest tally of 523 runs in the 1996 World Cup.

Rohit currently sits at seventh position in the chart for the leading-run scorers in the ongoing World Cup. With 320 runs in just four innings, the 32-year-old is very much capable of scaling the top of this list by the end of tournament.

David Warner leads the chart with 500 runs right now, but he has played two matches more than Rohit. India still have four matches left, and three of them are against Sri Lanka, West Indies and Bangladesh - teams that Rohit has scored heavily against in the past.

