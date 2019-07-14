World Cup 2019, England v New Zealand: 4 New Zealand Players to watch out for

Nirmalya Sinha FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 145 // 14 Jul 2019, 13:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can New Zealand clinch their first ever World Cup title?

New Zealand meet hosts England at the prestigious Lord’s stadium in London as part of the World Cup 2019 summit clash.on 14th July 2019. For New Zealand, this encounter will hand them an opportunity to clinch their first-ever World Cup title, having failed to get across the line during the 2015 World Cup.

However, England, coming into the tournament were the firm favorites to win the title and will have the backing of a vociferous home crowd that could play to their strengths. Having landed a spot in the finals of the competition for the first time since 1992, England will be gunning to claim the silverware.

As we build-up to the exciting summit clash, here are four New Zealand players to watch out for from this encounter.

#4 James Neesham

Neesham's all-round ability will be key for NZ

James Neesham is a genuine all-rounder and has contributed heavily to New Zealand’s cause in this edition. Neesham has 11 wickets in this tournament and has also scored 201 runs from six innings.

This also includes a 97* against Pakistan, his best knock in this World Cup while his bowling figures of 5/31 against Afghanistan, 2/28 against Australia, 2/41 against England made a massive impact on the outcome of the game.

One of Neesham's biggest positives is hit ability to hit the deck hard and swing the ball. He will be critical to New Zealand’s success as a first change bowler while his batting prowess in the middle order provides the team with the cushion of an extra batsman.

1 / 4 NEXT