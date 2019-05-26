World Cup 2019: 5 Records which can be broken in this edition

Who will lift the trophy?

The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup is about to get underway as the warm-up games are going on in full gear. The excessive fanfare has already started in support of each of the sides as encouragingly large crowds were seen in the clash between England and Australia as well as that between India and New Zealand.

With England proving to be a location more suited for high-scoring games, there is always a lot of excitement and action going on in the game. Most of the records which have previously been set are on course to be broken in this World Cup due to the advancing nature of the dominance of bat over the ball.

While winning the World Cup will be the main goal, personal milestones will also be given some importance by the players and they will look to surpass records and etch their name into the history books.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 records which can be broken in this edition.

#5 Fastest ODI Half Century (16 Balls)

AB de Villiers is the current holder of this record

This is one of the more easier records which can be broken in this edition of the World Cup. The fastest ODI half-century scored by AB de Villiers is nowhere near the fastest T20 half-century and with the ODI game evolving into a high-scoring and attacking game, quick runs have become essential for any batting side.

This tournament also comes right after the IPL rather than before it, meaning that the players haven't had too much time to adapt to the difference in formats. While for a few players, this might be a disadvantage but it might prove to be an advantage to big-hitters who rely on their brute force.

Jos Buttler's blitzkrieg during the middle overs against a quality spin attack in the warm-up game against Australia had so much intent in it. It will not take much for players like Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya or Glenn Maxwell to conjure up something similar to break this record.

