World Cup 2019 : Aaron Finch clarifies the ball-tampering claims on Adam Zampa during match against India

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
39   //    10 Jun 2019, 20:44 IST

Adam Zampa was caught rubbing the ball with a hand warmer during India vs Australia clash.
Adam Zampa was caught rubbing the ball with a hand warmer during India vs Australia clash.

What's the story?

Adam Zampa created havoc in the cricketing world when he was seen rubbing the ball with an unknown substance during the India-Australia clash in World Cup 2019. Social media became went into a frenzy and named it as a Sandpaper Gate 2.0 but Australian skipper Aaron Finch then clarified the issue. He stated in the post-match interview that Zampa carries the hand warmers in his pockets in every game.

The background

The 5-time champions received a huge boost when Steve Smith and David Warner made their comeback after serving a 1-year ban because of the ball-tampering scandal. The 2 top cricketing nations, India and Australia, met in a highly anticipated contest yesterday in match number 14 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

After opting to bat first, India got off to a dream start as both the openers scored half-centuries by outplaying the Australian bowlers. India dominated the Australian side in all the aspects as they won the game by 36 runs. However, the match even gave birth to a controversy thanks to Adam Zampa’s hand warmers.

Watch - World Cup 2019: Did Zampa tamper? Accusations of Australia ball-tampering go viral

The heart of the matter

Adam Zampa made the cricket universe curious during the 24th over as he placed his hands in his pocket and took out an unknown substance. Twitterati being shocked termed it as the Sandpaper Gate 2.0 as Zampa was caught rubbing the ball with it on camera.

However, Aaron Finch revealed that the leggie was not trying to tamper the ball, but he carries hand warmers in his pocket in every match and he had them in his palm while he was holding the ball. It is quite cold in England at the moment hence the hand warmers might be a relief for every fielder on the ground. 

Also Watch - World Cup 2019: Finch responds to Zampa ball tampering accusations

What's next?

Australia will their 4th group match against Pakistan on 12th June, 2019.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Aaron Finch Adam Zampa Australia Cricket World Cup Team
