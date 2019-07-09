×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Buoyant England favourites against injury-hit Australia in blockbuster semifinal

Mustafa Ismail
ANALYST
Feature
71   //    09 Jul 2019, 00:26 IST

Australia v South Africa - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Australia v South Africa - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

When we think Australia-England, the Ashes is the first thing that comes to mind. With just a few weeks to go until the first Test match, you would be forgiven for thinking that the Ashes is the talk of the town.

However, there is something bigger at stake for these two teams when they lock horns with each other on the 11th of July in the World Cup semifinal at Edgbaston. The winner of this match will end up one step closer to lifting the prestigious trophy. 

England were the favourites before the tournament commenced, Australia took over that tag as the tournament progressed, but now it's all about who performs better on the day.

Australia will be high on confidence after defeating England convincingly in the group stage at Lord's. However, England will have learned from their mistakes and will also be upbeat heading into the semifinal after registering successive wins against India and New Zealand.

Jason Roy's return has added firepower to the English side and his contributions in the last two games prove why he is a vital cog in this English wheel. 

Roy's aggression from the start of the innings puts oppositions on the backfoot and allows England to get off to flying starts. He acts as the perfect foil for Jonny Bairstow and when the pair gets going, they take the game away from the opposition in the first 15 overs itself. 

While England have welcomed players back from injury, Australia have suffered two big blows ahead of the crunch encounter. Usman Khawaja sustained a hamstring injury which has ruled him out of the tournament and Marcus Stoinis has suffered another side strain which could potentially end his World Cup as well. 

Matthew Wade and Mitchell Marsh, who are currently touring England with the Australian 'A' side, have been called up. Stoinis' injury might prove particularly worrying for Australia as he provides balance to the team. While Marsh is also an all-rounder, it will be tough for him to step into the team and perform on such short notice, particularly in a World Cup semi-final.

With Khawaja out, Steve Smith will probably push himself up to the No. 3 position. While Wade is in spectacular form, Australia are likely to opt for Peter Handscomb, who has been in the squad for a while now, serving as cover for Shaun Marsh. 

Advertisement

England will enter this match as favourites, however, if David Warner continues his form with the bat and Mitchell Starc can get the ball to dance to his tunes, Australia can quickly swing things back in their favor. 

The key against England will be to dismiss their openers early and get the likes of Joe Root and Eoin Morgan to the crease as soon as possible, just as Australia did in the group stage match at Lord's. England, on the other hand, will look to target Australia's fifth bowling option - be it Maxwell or Mitchell Marsh - so Aaron Finch needs to be meticulous when making his bowling changes.

Along with their batting, England's bowlers have also found form, with the likes of Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett bowling some wonderful spells. 

Plunkett, in particular, has been impressive with the older ball, bowling his slower deliveries and cutters and garnering some success.

Woakes has been dead accurate with the new ball and equally effective at the death, picking up wickets consistently. Jofra Archer, on the other hand, has been lethal throughout the tournament and his extra pace has troubled batsmen in almost every match.

One advantage Australia do have over England is the prior experience of having won a World Cup. They have a few players in their current side who were also present in the 2015 squad.

Australia know what it takes to cross the line, whereas, for England, it will be a new experience. How they absorb the pressure will be what determines the outcome of the match in the end. 

In 1999, we witnessed a thriller between South Africa and Australia at Edgbaston and we might just have another cliffhanger come Thursday.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team England Cricket Usman Khawaja Jason Roy
Advertisement
World Cup 2019, England Vs Australia: Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Jason Roy ruled out of Australia clash
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Top 3 clashes between Australia and England at the mega event
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, England vs Australia: 3 key players who can win the game for Australia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Twitter erupts as Australia thrash England to become the first team to qualify for semi-finals
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 5 positive takeaways for Australia from their first warm-up game against England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 32, England vs Australia Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Most Runs and Most Wickets (Updated) after England Vs Australia match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 32, England vs Australia: Preview, pitch report, head to head stats and playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, England vs Australia: Match details, venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun
ENG 337/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 306/5 (50.0 ov)
England won by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul
SL 338/6 (50.0 ov)
WI 315/9 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 23 runs
SL VS WI live score
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul
IND 314/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 286/10 (48.0 ov)
India won by 28 runs
IND VS BAN live score
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul
ENG 305/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 186/10 (45.0 ov)
England won by 119 runs
ENG VS NZ live score
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul
WI 311/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 288/10 (50.0 ov)
West Indies won by 23 runs
WI VS AFG live score
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul
PAK 315/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 221/10 (44.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 94 runs
PAK VS BAN live score
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul
SL 264/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 265/3 (43.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
SL VS IND live score
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul
RSA 325/6 (50.0 ov)
AUS 315/10 (49.5 ov)
South Africa won by 10 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
Semi Final 1 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
Australia
England
AUS VS ENG preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
ODI World Cup
Australia in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us