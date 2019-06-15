World Cup 2019: England confident Morgan and Roy will be ready to face Afghanistan

England captain Eoin Morgan is confident he and Jason Roy will be fit to face Afghanistan on Tuesday despite both batsmen suffering injuries during England's crushing victory over the West Indies.

The two will be further assessed on Saturday after Roy picked up a hamstring injury and Morgan endured a back spasm whilst out in the field. England didn't risk their stars against a subdued West Indian attack, with test captain Joe Root and all-rounder Chris Woakes promoted up the order to kick-start the successful run chase.

Morgan couldn't sit down during his post-match press conference because of his bad back but played down any concerns.

“It is sore, I have had back spasms before and we think that it is what it is this time,” he said. “Normally it takes a few days to settle down."

Roy's international career has been plagued with injury problems starting in the tour of the West Indies back in March, but has put in a string of explosive performances including a devastating score of 153 against Bangladesh.

“He has a tight hamstring and will go for a scan tomorrow. It takes about 48 hours before we get the results,” said Morgan. “When any two players go down it is a bit of a worry but we are not at panic stations yet,” he signed off.

Root struck another fine century to put England in position for a place in the top four and is now the leading runscorer in the World Cup, with two hundreds in the past three games. England will be hoping he doesn't add to their injury list over the course of the summer, especially with the Ashes just round the corner.

Yet, the good news for England is that Morgan is positive that the two players will be back in time for the tricky game against Australia at Lords on June 24th.