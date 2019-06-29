World Cup 2019: England vs India match preview

Kuldeep Yadav's role will be pivotal in India's success tomorrow

In another marquee fixture of the World Cup 2019, England are all set to host India at Edgbaston. Having lost two games on the trot, England have to defeat India if they want to be in a strong position to qualify for the semifinals. The English Lions are precariously placed at the fourth spot in the points table with 8 points in 7 outings.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli & Co will seek this as an opportunity to spoil England’s party and maintain their winning streak in the tournament. If they get another win under their belt, India would become the second team to make it into the semis after Australia.

The fans are in for a treat as both these giants will likely bring out their best in Birmingham tomorrow. It’s going to be a fascinating contest as the tournament favorites fight for survival while the only unbeaten team look to maintain their dominance.

Match details

Date: Sunday, 30th June 2019

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 227

Avg 2nd Innings score: 181

Highest Total: 408/9 (50 Ov) by ENG vs NZ

Lowest Total: 70/10 (25.2 Ov) by AUS vs ENG

Highest Chased: 280/4 (53.3 Ov) by AUS vs ENG

Lowest Defended: 129/7 (20 Ov) by IND vs ENG

Head-to-head record

Total: 99

England: 41

India: 53

Tied: 2

N/R: 3

Head-to-Head at World Cup

Total: 7

England: 3

India: 3

Tied: 1

Team news

England

- Jason Roy is expected to be back, which means James Vince will sit out.

- Liam Plunkett could make a comeback to replace Adil Rashid or Mark Wood.

India

Rishabh Pant could make his World Cup debut, at the expense of Vijay Shankar.

Squads

England

Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

India

Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

Key players

England

- Joe Root

- Jos Buttler

- Jofra Archer

India

- Rohit Sharma

- Virat Kohli

- Jasprit Bumrah

Probable playing XI

England

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood / Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

India

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant / Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah