World Cup 2019: England vs India match preview
In another marquee fixture of the World Cup 2019, England are all set to host India at Edgbaston. Having lost two games on the trot, England have to defeat India if they want to be in a strong position to qualify for the semifinals. The English Lions are precariously placed at the fourth spot in the points table with 8 points in 7 outings.
On the other hand, Virat Kohli & Co will seek this as an opportunity to spoil England’s party and maintain their winning streak in the tournament. If they get another win under their belt, India would become the second team to make it into the semis after Australia.
The fans are in for a treat as both these giants will likely bring out their best in Birmingham tomorrow. It’s going to be a fascinating contest as the tournament favorites fight for survival while the only unbeaten team look to maintain their dominance.
Match details
Date: Sunday, 30th June 2019
Time: 3:00 PM IST
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
League: ICC World Cup 2019
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Venue stats
Avg 1st Innings score: 227
Avg 2nd Innings score: 181
Highest Total: 408/9 (50 Ov) by ENG vs NZ
Lowest Total: 70/10 (25.2 Ov) by AUS vs ENG
Highest Chased: 280/4 (53.3 Ov) by AUS vs ENG
Lowest Defended: 129/7 (20 Ov) by IND vs ENG
Head-to-head record
Total: 99
England: 41
India: 53
Tied: 2
N/R: 3
Head-to-Head at World Cup
Total: 7
England: 3
India: 3
Tied: 1
Team news
England
- Jason Roy is expected to be back, which means James Vince will sit out.
- Liam Plunkett could make a comeback to replace Adil Rashid or Mark Wood.
India
Rishabh Pant could make his World Cup debut, at the expense of Vijay Shankar.
Squads
England
Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
India
Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav
Key players
England
- Joe Root
- Jos Buttler
- Jofra Archer
India
- Rohit Sharma
- Virat Kohli
- Jasprit Bumrah
Probable playing XI
England
Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood / Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
India
Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant / Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah