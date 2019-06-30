×
World Cup 2019: How India can still be knocked out of the tournament

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
30 Jun 2019, 12:23 IST

The unbeaten Indian side can still be knocked out of World Cup 2019
The unbeaten Indian side can still be knocked out of World Cup 2019

Regarded as one of the favorites to lift the trophy, India have performed extremely well in the ICC World Cup 2019 which is underway in England and Wales. They have so far bagged 11 points from six games, having won five of them. India’s match against New Zealand was washed out because of rain.

A look at the current form of the side suggests that it will be very hard to beat them in this tournament. The Men in Blue have already defeated the defending champions Australia, and that too by a comfortable margin, which showcases their superiority. It would be interesting to see if they continue to dominate the league stage by defeating the host nation England in their next encounter.

That said, India haven't yet confirmed their place in the semifinals. They need to win at least one of their remaining three games as they can technically still be knocked out of the tournament depending on how the other teams perform in the final phase.

There are several possibilities, even if they are remote, that could turn out to be unfavorable for India. India will be eliminated from the World Cup if the remaining matches produce these results:

1. India lose all of their remaining three matches against England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka by a huge margin.

2. England win both of their last two league matches, against India and New Zealand.

3. Any one team from Pakistan or Bangladesh win both of their remaining matches by a huge margin so they can overtake India in terms of net run rate.

4. New Zealand have a better run rate than India if they too finish at 11 points after the league stage.

These results will cause India’s elimination from the tournament. That is why India can't afford to take Bangladesh or Sri Lanka too lightly, as defeats to them could land Kohli's men in some trouble.

Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team
