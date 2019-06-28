World Cup 2019: India vs England ODI stats

India leads England 53-41 head to head in ODIs

India takes on England in their 7th Match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup on 30th June 2019. Currently, India sits on the second place in the points table and is the only undefeated team in the tournament so far. On the other hand, two consecutive losses against Sri Lanka and Australia have put England in a tough spot to qualify for the semi-finals.

India and England till date has played 99 matches against each other with India leading England 53-41 head to head. They were also involved in two tied matches and three No Results. In the World Cup, they have met seven times with both the teams winning three matches apiece and one match ending in a tie. Three of these matches were played in England with India winning two and England winning one.

On that note, let us take a look at some of the key stats from ODI matches between these two teams.

Batting Performances

387/5 by India in 2008 is the highest team total in matches between these two teams.

1523 runs scored by Yuvraj Singh is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

158 by Andrew Strauss in 2011 is the highest individual score by a player in a match between these two teams.

43 centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams.

4 centuries scored by Yuvraj Singh is the highest number of centuries scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

11 half-centuries scored by Rahul Dravid and Suresh Raina each is the highest number of half-centuries scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

33 sixes hit by MS Dhoni is the most number of sixes hit by a player in matches between these two teams.

Bowling Performances

40 wickets taken by James Anderson is the highest number of wickets taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

6/23 by Ashish Nehra in 2003 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams.

12 five-wicket hauls have been taken in matches between these two teams.

2 five-wicket hauls taken by Harbhajan Singh is the most number of five-wicket hauls taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

Wicket-keeping Performances

55 dismissals by MS Dhoni is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two teams.

6 dismissals by MS Dhoni in 2007 is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in matches between these two teams.

Fielding Performances

24 catches by Paul Collingwood is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams.