World Cup 2019, India vs England: Why England will win the match

India are set to take on England this Sunday at Edgbaston in what is considered to be one of the most high-profile clashes of this World Cup. India vs England is a battle between two heavyweights as these the two pre-tournament favourites. It is one of the most anticipated games in this World Cup, where India will try to maintain its unbeaten streak. while England will try to bring their campaign back on track after losing two matches in a row.

If England loses against India, they would have to rely on the results of other matches to go their way to qualify for the semi-finals. Needless to say, the hosts would be very motivated to get a positive result on Sunday. India are the team to beat this tournament, but if there is any team which can beat the men in blue, it is England.

India has 11 points from their first six matches but even they do have some chinks in their armour. There were always doubts over India's middle order and the failure in the last two matches have only increased those doubts.

India's bowling attack saved the day for India against both Afghanistan and West Indies. But England has a very strong batting line up, and on their day, they can demolish any bowling line up. The hosts might have failed to chase modest scores in the last two matches, but that doesn't mean that their batting has become poor overnight.

Over the last 24 months, England has put 300+ scores on board for fun. If England batting is in full flow, defending a target of even 320 won't be easy for the Indian bowlers. The hosts know that a win against India would put their campaign back on track, and it would be a great confidence booster ahead of the knockouts.

On the basis of the current form, India goes into the match as favourites but it's not wise to take England lightly given their recent form in limited overs cricket.