World Cup 2019: Is Sachin Tendulkar's astonishing 16-year-old record under threat?

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
Feature
202   //    05 Jul 2019, 00:15 IST

The Little Master was at his belligerent best during the World Cup 2003
The Little Master was at his belligerent best during the World Cup 2003

Every cricket follower who witnessed Sachin Tendulkar in the World Cup 2003 experienced the joy of a lifetime. The Indian supporters still rejoice when they catch a glimpse of Sachin's pickup pull-shot off Andrew Caddick or his blazing square cut over deep-point on Shoaib Akhtar's delivery.

The Little Master played a significant role in the Sourav Ganguly-led Indian side which finished as runners-up at the 2003 edition tournament. It was the period which asserted Tendulkar's status as one of the best batsmen of all time. Sachin amassed 673 runs in just 11 matches - the highest runs scored in a single multination competition.

Despite 3 World Cup's since and the game of cricket getting more batsman centric, nobody but Mathew Hayden (659 runs in 2007 edition) has come close to breaking this record. Having said that, here are some picks, who have a legitimate shot at surpassing Tendulkar's mammoth score in this edition of the World Cup.

The Batsmen who have managed to hit the 500-run mark in this World Cup
The Batsmen who have managed to hit the 500-run mark in this World Cup

#1 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has attained a different level of consistency in this tournament, hitting four centuries in just eight league matches - at par with Kumar Sangakkara on most centuries hit in a solitary World Cup campaign. The 32-year-old also managed to get past Sourav Ganguly's tally of three centuries, achieved in the 2003 edition.

The Mumbai batsman has already accumulated 544 runs and with at least two more matches to play, Rohit could easily get past Sachin's 673-run benchmark. Sharma's assuring performances at the top order have helped India in setting up match-winning totals.

Among Hitman's four tons, the one against South Africa was the most essential as he ensured that India successfully chased the total on a tricky surface.

#2 Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan, an integral part of the Bangladesh side, managed to provide tough competition to the top guns in the tournament. The 32-year-old has managed 542 runs and 11 wickets thus far, becoming the first player to score 500 runs and take 10 wickets in a single World Cup outing, going beyond Scott Styris' 499 runs and nine wickets in 2007.

The veteran allrounder shouldered responsibility by opting to bat at number three, playing the role of an anchor. He managed to compile two centuries and four half-centuries in just seven innings. Shakib's best moment arrived against West Indies - where he blasted 124 runs off 99 balls, handing Bangla Tigers a remarkable seven-wicket victory while chasing a target of 322.

With Bangladesh already out of contention for the semi-finals, Shakib might be eager to end his campaign with a flourish. But he is likely to fall short of Tendulkar's record, with him requiring to score more than 131 runs in his only match against Pakistan.

#3 David Warner

Since his return to the Aussie XI in this World Cup, David Warner has shouldered the responsibility of holding one end together, instead of bludgeoning the opposition right from the start.

Warner's sensitive approach has fetched him 516 runs so far, invariably providing Australia a solid platform alongside Aaron Finch. David is the third Australian to manage 500 runs in a solitary World Cup, previously achieved by Ricky Ponting and Matthew Hayden.

Warner has been the scoring-in-chief for the Kangaroos and has registered two scores in excess of 150 runs, becoming the first batsmen in the World Cup history to do so. There are no signs of stopping as Australia take on a humbled Protea side in their last league fixture.

#4 Aaron Finch

It is impossible to talk about Australia's stellar batting performances in this World Cup without mentioning their skipper, Aaron Finch. Coming into the tournament, the 32-year-old was subject to intense scrutiny due to his inability to deal with inswinging deliveries.

Finch's problem was said to escalate in seam-friendly conditions at the English pitches. But he has managed to mask his vulnerability with aplomb, using an open-stance to cope with balls angled into him.

Thus far, Finch has managed to garner 504 runs in the competition, becoming the first Aussie skipper to compile a 150+ score (153 against Sri Lanka) in a World Cup match, eclipsing Ricky Ponting's previous best of 140* against India in 2003 World Cup final. The Finch-Warner opening duo has become the first pair to manufacture five consecutive 50+ partnerships.

#5 Joe Root

Joe Root's role of a batting metronome has allowed other batsmen to express themselves freely. His assuring presence has brought the best out of the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, and Ben Stokes - who hit big shots without fear, helping England register big total on a constant basis.

The 28-year-old's ton against Pakistan was the first of this year's World Cup. Root became the second English player to score two centuries in a single edition of the quadrennial competition. Joe Root became the fifth player to achieve the 500-run milestone in this World Cup.

With the arrival of summer in England, the pitches have started to dry, making stroke-play difficult with every passing ball. The deteriorating nature of the pitches and arrival of pressure games will test the mantle of every player in the upcoming matches.

