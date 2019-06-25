×
World Cup 2019: Jason Roy ruled out of Australia clash

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
114   //    25 Jun 2019, 11:32 IST

Jason Roy will miss the iconic clash between England and Australia
Jason Roy will miss the iconic clash between England and Australia

What's the story?

England's fiery opener, Jason Roy, has been ruled out of the match against Australia because of a hamstring injury.

The background

Jason Roy tore his hamstring during the game between England and West Indies. Earlier, it was learnt that the opener will miss the next two matches of England (vs Afghanistan and vs Sri Lanka). However, Roy is yet to recover to full fitness. He has started practising in the nets, but he has not been declared fit for the fixture versus Australia.

The heart of the matter

The right-handed opener was looking in sublime touch as he had aggregated 215 runs in the 3 innings he batted in. He scored a brilliant century versus Bangladesh which helped his team win the match. Roy had even recorded a half-ton in the initial matches.

But, the batsman suffered an unfortunate injury in England's 4th game. Luckily, West Indies set a very low target for England in that game and the non-regular opener, Joe Root, hit a century while taking Roy's place in the 2nd innings.

Referring to England's upcoming fixture against Australia followed by India, he was quoted saying:

"It can't be 'I'll definitely be back for this game or that game'. It's something we have to manage day by day."

With the hosts set to battle marquee teams like India and New Zealand in their next encounters, it looks like the team management does not want to risk the 28-year-old at the moment.

England captain Eoin Morgan said:

"I think to put one game on it, I don't think it's sensible. Let's just see how it goes."

What's next?

England's loss to Sri Lanka has opened up the World Cup. The title favorites need to win at least one of their remaining three matches to stay in the reckoning for the semifinals. James Vince will continue playing in the match squad until Roy is fit to return.


