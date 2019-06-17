World Cup 2019: Man of the Tournament | Who will clinch the award?

Who will win the Man of the Tournament award?

To win the Man of the Tournament award in the World Cup is the dream of every international cricketer. Players like Martin Crowe, Yuvraj Singh, Mitchell Starc, Sachin Tendulkar and many more will always be remembered as the greatest players in World Cup history because of their 'Player of the Series' worthy performances.

The ICC World Cup 2019 has entered its 4th week now, which has given us enough information to narrow down the top 3 contenders to win the title:

Aaron Finch (Australia)

Aaron Finch

Matches - 5, Innings - 5, Runs - 343, Highest Score - 153

The Australian skipper has impressed everyone with his performances in the tournament. He played two match-winning innings for his team in the third week of the tournament.

Finch's 82 against Pakistan helped Australia reach a 300+ score, while his 153-runs innings blew away the Lankan Lions. Finch is one of the prime contenders to win the Man of the Tournament award.

Rohit Sharma (India)

India v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Matches - 3, Innings - 3, Runs - 319, Highest Score - 140

In the three innings he has played in the 2019 World Cup, the Hitman has scored two tons and one half century. He kicked off his World Cup campaign with a fine hundred against South Africa, which was followed by a patient fifty versus Australia.

In the encounter with Pakistan, Sharma was unfortunate to miss out on a well deserving 150. But his innings ensured India stayed unbeaten in the tournament.

Joe Root (England)

England v West Indies - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Matches - 4, Innings - 4, Runs - 279, Highest Score - 107, Wickets - 2

The reason why Joe Root is placed ahead of David Warner, Steve Smith and Jason Roy on this list is that he has showcased his bowling skills as well in this World Cup. In the match against West Indies, Root picked 2 important wickets and then helped the hosts seal the deal with a century.

Root had also scored a hundred against Pakistan. And if we see more of the all-rounder Root in this tournament, then he would surely be in prime position to clinch the Man of the Tournament title.

Wild Card to win the award - Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh - 310 runs and 5 wickets), Mohammad Amir (13 wickets in 4 matches).

Which player do you think will win the Man of the Tournament award? Let us know in the comments box below.