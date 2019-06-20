World Cup 2019, Match 27, ENG vs SL: Predicted playing XI and key players for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka lost to Australia in their last match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Former World Cup winners, Sri Lanka will lock horns with hosts England in the 27th match of ICC World Cup 2019 at the Emerald Headingley ground of Leeds. Sri Lanka have had a dubious World Cup campaign thus far as the Islanders have won only 1 out of their 5 matches of the tournament and that too against Afghanistan.

On the other hand, Eoin Morgan's men are in red hot form with victories over South Africa, Windies, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Their road to the semifinals will get a lot tougher after the match versus Sri Lanka as they will face favourites India, defending champions Australia and semi-finals elect New Zealand next.

Sri Lanka will try to play the role of party-poopers here as a defeat for England can make things complex here. The Islanders may have these 11 players in their match squad when they take the field against English line-up:

Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera will open the innings for the Lankan Lions, followed by Lahiru Thirimanne at number 3.

Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Milinda Siriwardana and Thisara Perera will form the core of the batting department while Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep and Lasith Malinga will handle the bowling department.

Key Players for Sri Lanka

Batsmen - Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera

They will have to build a huge opening stand

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and wicket-keeper batsman Kusal Perera are the cornerstones of the Sri Lankan batting. Their opening partnership will have a huge impact on the total that Sri Lanka put up on the board against England.

Bowlers - Lasith Malinga and Nuwan Pradeep

His performance will decide Sri Lanka's fate

Sri Lanka's lone hope in the bowling department is Lasith Malinga. If he fails, then the Lankan bowling department concedes a huge amount of runs. The duo of Malinga and Pradeep can trouble the English batsmen if they execute their plans to perfection.

Sri Lanka's Predicted Playing XI

Kusal Perera (wk), Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep and Lasith Malinga