World Cup 2019, Match 27, England vs Sri Lanka: Why England will win the match

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 75 // 20 Jun 2019, 21:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

England crushed Afghanistan in their previous match

The hosts of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, England have had a dream start to their campaign. Eoin Morgan's men have won 4 out of their first 5 matches and head into their game against Sri Lanka as firm favorites.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have been able to win only 1 out of 5 games played thus far and are on the verge of being knocked out.

The two teams come into this game on the back of contrasting results. England dominated Afghanistan in a lopsided encounter, while Sri Lanka were brutalized by Australia in a run-fest.

With all of England's batters in red-hot form coming into this game, it would not be a surprise if they post a total of over 350 if they bat first.

It is also important to note that their bowling department which was considered their weak link entering the tournament has fared extremely well. They managed to restrict the most dangerous batting lineup of the West Indies to just 212.

With the likes of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Adil Rashid in their ranks, England can easily cause a Sri Lankan top order that has looked extremely shaky thus far plenty of problems.

Moreover, Sri Lanka's most experienced player, Angelo Mathews, is in a prolonged slump. He has struggled throughout this tournament and if he does not perform well for the Islanders, their chances of getting anything out of this game look bleak.

A team cannot rely on one or two players to win them games; they need to function as a unit and that is where Sri Lanka have failed. They have struggled in all aspects of the game and have shown no signs of turning things around which makes England the overwhelming favorites in this match.