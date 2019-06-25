World Cup 2019, Match 32, England vs Australia Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

Jason Roy has been ruled out of the game against Australia

Three months before the start of the World Cup, if anyone has said that winning the England-Australia match would be more important for England than Australia, it would have been difficult to digest. But as the situation stands, England is in desperate need of getting those two points to keep themselves in contention for a place in the semi-finals.

Not that it is a do-or-die encounter for the hosts, but a defeat against the Aussies would mean that England will have to win both it's remaining matches against India and New Zealand to assure themselves of a top-four finish.

England have themselves to blame for getting into this position. After suffering a defeat against Pakistan, some reckless cricket against Sri Lanka resulted in England's second defeat of the tournament. The pre-tournament favorites cannot be complacent anymore.

On the other hand, Australia has suffered just one defeat in the World Cup so far and that too against the in-form Indian team. However, even though they are second on the points table, their performances have been far from clinical. While the batsmen have done exceptionally well, the bowlers have not been at their best. England has some ruthless batsmen in their line-up, who will be eager pounce on Australia's not-so-impressive bowling.

England's strategy

Australia has won four of its five games batting first. Also, England has lost both it's batting second and thus if England wins the toss, Morgan might want to bat first, putting Australia out of its comfort zone. Morgan might also consider bringing in off-spinner Moeen Ali against David Warner early in the innings.

Australia's strategy

It will be extremely crucial for Australia to keep picking up wickets as England bats very deep. It will be interesting to see if Australia includes Nathan Lyon to put brakes on the big-hitting England batsmen in the middle overs.

Who will win today's match?

It is always a tough game to predict. Runs on the board will make a lot of difference. One cannot see the possibility of this England batting line up failing twice in a row. Expect England to prevail in this all-important encounter on Tuesday.