World Cup 2019: Match 38, India vs England - India's predicted playing XI and key players

CricWiz
ANALYST
Preview
531   //    29 Jun 2019, 09:39 IST

Will we see Pant in action on Sunday?
Will we see Pant in action on Sunday?

India and England will face each other in a high-octane clash at Birmingham on Sunday.  While this match is more important for England for obvious reasons, India will look to extend it's sensational run in the World Cup so far. The Indian team has been so strong that even injuries to key players like Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar haven't really affected the team's performance.

Having said that, there are a couple of spots in the team that are a cause of worry for the team management. It will be interesting to see if Team India persists with the same team or makes changes. Here is India's predicted playing XI for the game against England.

Openers

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul

After getting dismissed in a controversial manner against West Indies, Rohit Sharma will look to score heavily against England.

On the other hand, KL Rahul will want to convert the start he is getting in every game, into a big innings.

Middle-order

Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav

Even though Virat Kohli has consistently played some crucial innings in the tournament so far, he will be desperate to get the big score that has eluded him so far in this World Cup.

Vijay Shankar has failed to impress in the three matches that he has played so far and is likely to be dropped. Rishabh Pant might be included in the playing XI considering the fact that England has two spinners in the side. Kedar Jadhav too needs to contribute more with the bat.

Wicket-keeper and all-rounder

MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya

MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya will have the responsibility of scoring quick runs at the end of the innings. Pandya has been in good form with the ball too, picking up wickets regularly. 

Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami

Indian bowlers have been exceptional in the tournament so far. Mohammad Shami's phenomenal form might keep out the previously preferred Bhuvneshwar Kumar out for some more time, expect the spinners to do well on the spinning track of Edgbaston.

Key players 

MS Dhoni 

After receiving heavy criticism for "batting without intent," MS Dhoni proved his worth once again scoring an important fifty against West Indies. Dhoni's match awareness makes him a player to watch out for in high-pressure matches. 

Mohammad Shami 

Ever since coming in as a replacement to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami has been spectacular for the Men in Blue. His ability to swing the old ball will be crucial against the likes of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes in the middle order.  

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah 

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Rishabh Pant India Cricket World Cup Team
