World Cup 2019, Match 41: England vs New Zealand, Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

Raghav Ravichandran FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 222 // 03 Jul 2019, 09:13 IST

England will start as favorites to win today's game and get into the semis

England and New Zealand both are in similar situations as they get ready to face off in a virtual knock out match today. Courtesy of their performances heading into this match at the Riverside, Durham, New Zealand must win this to have a good chance of making it to the semi-finals.

England, on the other hand, had a rude shock with two back to back losses before the most anticipated game of the tournament against India. Jason Roy returned as the opener and clearly that proved to be a magic tonic. The intent and early acceleration was clearly visible as the openers, Roy and Jonny Bairstow, took off.

They ensured that India's bowlers, especially their spinners, never settled. As a result of that, the batting lineup that struggled against Sri Lanka and Australia (barring Ben Stokes, who looked good even in those games) seemed far more at ease- signifying the importance of Jason Roy and the starts he provides.

New Zealand received a tapping from Australia. People were reminded of the Australia of the early 2000s, such was their ruthlessness. It seems pretty evident that they are way too dependent on Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor to do the bulk of the scoring. If they fail, the team tends to struggle.

England enjoy playing at Chester Le-Street, Durham. They have lost just one of their last eight games played on this venue. Also, Jonny Bairstow has an impressive average of 77 against the Kiwis, and this would boost him further, after a fantastic century against India that set up a win for his side to allow them to stay alive in the tournament.

England's bowling, with the inclusion of Liam Plunkett in place of Moeen Ali, had more potency. They attacked from the start and kept piling on the pressure right through the innings. With all their bowlers fit and raring to go, it would be hard for New Zealand to negotiate them.

Overall, keeping in mind the performances in the past few games and the fact that New Zealand are way too dependent on one man-Kane Williamson, England should be favorites to win this crucial contest. With Jason Roy and Liam Plunkett in the side, it looks well balanced and their weaknesses can be overlooked.