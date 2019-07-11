World Cup 2019: Mitchell Starc breaks Glenn McGrath's all-time CWC record | Australia vs England

Mitchell Starc

What's the story?

Mitchell Starc has broken Glenn McGrath's 12-year-old record of taking most wickets in a single World Cup. Glenn McGrath had picked 26 wickets in the 2007 edition, as Australia won the World Cup.

In case you didn't know...

Mitchell Starc was the star of Australia's successful 2015 World Cup campaign as he picked 22 wickets. The left-arm pacer was rewarded for his incredible effort, as he was awarded the Player of the Tournament award.

The heart of the matter

Glenn McGrath is one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time. The legendary fast bowler played a huge part in Australia lifting three World Cups in a row. The right-arm fast bowler was unplayable in the 2007 edition as Australia won the World Cup without losing a single match.

Starc came to this game with 26 wickets in the tournament where he just needed one more wicket to break the all-time World Cup record. He managed to break the record by picking the wicket of Jonny Bairstow. In the process, he also broke the brilliant opening partnership between Jason Roy and Bairstow.

The left-arm pacer had an off day as he conceded runs at an economy rate of more than 7 as English batsman launched a counter-attack on him. He did manage to achieve the personal milestone but he could not prevent his country from getting knocked out of the tournament.

Mitchell Starc would now be aiming to break McGrath's record of most wickets in World Cup history. The left-arm pacer has taken 49 wickets and if he can maintain fitness to play in 2023 World Cup, he will have a shot at McGrath's all-time record.

In the all-important second semifinal of the 2019 World Cup, the hosts England beat Australia by 8 wickets to qualify for a World Cup final for the first time since 1992.

What's next?

Australia is set to take on England in Ashes starting in August. The form of Mitchell Starc would be very important for Australia in the prestigious series.