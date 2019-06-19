World Cup 2019: Most Runs, Most Wickets and Points Table (Updated) after ENG v AFG Match

Karthik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 91 // 19 Jun 2019, 00:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

England v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Hosts England annihilated Afghanistan by a margin of 150 runs in Match 24 of the 2019 Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday. England won the toss and decided to bat first on a pitch that was used for the India-Pakistan game.

As usual, Jonny Bairstow walked out to open the inning with a different partner in James Vince. Both Bairstow and Vince were cautious against Mujeeb while they went after Dawlat Zadran. Vince made a typically attractive start only to lose his wicket to a well-directed bouncer from Dawlat.

Joe Root joined Bairstow in the middle and the two started to milk the bowling until the latter got out for a well-made 90 off 99 balls. England were well placed at 164-2 after 30 overs and skipper Eoin Morgan used the platform to play one of the best innings of the World Cup. Morgan smashed the indisciplined duo of Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan on his way to the 4th fastest century in World Cup history. He didn't stop there as the left-hander broke several records including the one for the most number of sixes in an ODI innings. Morgan eventually got out for a brilliant 148 off just 71 balls. With the help of a Moeen Ali cameo, England notched up a towering 397/6 after 50 overs.

With the chase turning out to be an impossible task, Afghanistan looked to play out 50 overs for the first time in this World Cup. They achieved the task with the help of a fifty from Hashmatullah Shahidi and handy knocks from Rahmat Shah and Asghar Afghan. After 50 overs, the team finished with 247/8 to lose by a margin of 150 runs.

With this win, England jumped up from the 5th spot to top the points table. The team has 8 points from five games with an NRR of +1.862.

On the other hand, Afghanistan's only movement was seen in their NRR as the 150-run loss made quite an impact. The team's NRR is -2.089 having lost all of their five games.

All the 3 England batsman who had a good day- Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, and Joe Root rose up the table of highest run-getters. Joe Root is the highest placed Englishman at 2nd spot with 367 runs from five games at an average of 91.75. Morgan is placed at the 6th spot with 249 runs from five games at an average of 62.25. Meanwhile, opening batsman Bairstow sits at 8th spot with 218 runs from five games at an average of 43.60.

Advertisement

England's trump card, Jofra Archer rose to the 3rd spot on the list of the highest wicket-takers with his 3 scalps against Afghanistan. Now, the fast bowler has 12 wickets to his name from five games at an average of 18.08. His fast bowling partner, Mark Wood also made a positive movement in the table with his 2 wickets. Wood entered the Top 5 with 9 wickets from 4 games at an average of 18.11.