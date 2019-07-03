World Cup 2019: Most Runs, Most Wickets (Updated) after England Vs New Zealand match

Karthik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 91 // 03 Jul 2019, 23:22 IST

England v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

England became the latest team to qualify for the 2019 World Cup semi-finals after a dominating win over New Zealand at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. The win was set up by yet another superb Jonny Bairstow hundred.

England posted a total of 305-8 after 50 overs on the back of a superb 123-run opening stand in spite of a collapse in the second half of the inning. Chasing such a huge total, New Zealand were out of the game at a pretty early stage in their pursuit and got rolled out for a total of 186 to hand over a 119-run win to England.

New Zealand received an early setback in their chase as Henry Nicholls was wrongly adjudged LBW when he was on 0. Nicholls didn't review and hawk-eye later revealed that the ball would have comfortably sailed over the stumps. If this wasn't enough, Martin Guptill got strangled down the leg side in the 6th over. New Zealand's two best batsmen, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor joined together to stitch a hopeful partnership. However, disaster struck soon as both Williamson and Taylor were dismissed through run-outs. It was only Tom Latham who came up with a good 57-run knock as wickets continued to tumble around him. Eventually, New Zealand were bowled out for 186.

Earlier in the day, England won the toss and chose to bat on a flat track. Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow continued from where they left against India to put on their second consecutive century stand for the opening wicket. The similarities from the India match didn't stop there as Roy got out once again while batting in his 60s. Joe Root and Bairstow put on another impressive partnership with the latter getting to his 2nd century of the World Cup off 95 balls. This is when England had a massive collapse and slid to 259-6 after 45 overs. Ben Stokes couldn't replicate his last match brilliance while Jos Buttler's poor run of form continued and this put England in huge trouble. England eventually ended up with 305-8 after important contributions from skipper Eoin Morgan, Liam Plunkett and Adil Rashid.

Most Runs

After a slow start, Jonny Bairstow's World Cup campaign has finally started to pick up steam with two consecutive hundreds against India and New Zealand. This has helped Bairstow get into the Top 10 list for 'Most Runs' in this World Cup. Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes and Joe Root continue to be a part of the top 10.

Most Wickets

England's spearhead Jofra Archer rose to the 2nd spot in the 'Most Wickets' list after picking up a wicket against New Zealand. His partner-in-crime Mark Wood also scalped 2 wickets and entered the Top 5.

From the Kiwi side, left-arm pacer Trent Boult took two wickets of his own to increase his wicket tally to a total of 15 wickets in 8 matches. Lockie Ferguson dropped a spot to no.3 after being rested for the game.