×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Most Runs, Most Wickets (Updated) after PAK Vs AFG and AUS Vs NZ matches

Karthik Raj
ANALYST
Feature
153   //    30 Jun 2019, 02:12 IST

Mitchell Starc continued to shine in this World Cup
Mitchell Starc continued to shine in this World Cup

June 29 witnessed a great day of 2019 Cricket World Cup action as a thriller between Afghanistan and Pakistan was followed by another good match as Australia rallied back from a difficult position to eventually post a big win against New Zealand.

Pakistan Vs Afghanistan

Pakistan v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Pakistan v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

In the first match, Afghanistan batted first and posted a competitive 228-7 on the board. Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan and Najibullah Zadran all came up with handy knocks but none of the three managed to convert their starts into at least a half-century.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi was the star with a ball as he took a 4-wicket haul to restrict Afghanistan.

Chasing 229 to win, Pakistan got off to a very bad start as they lost Fakhar Zaman off just the second delivery of the inning. Later on, the partnership between Imam Ul Haq and Babar Azam led a recovery for Pakistan.

However, Pakistan kept on losing wickets at regular wickets after Imam's dismissal as Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman came up with brilliant spells. Just when Afghanistan looked like they were ahead in the match, some poor bowling changes, umpiring and fielding meant that the No. 10 ranked side lost the grip on the match.

This was capitalised superbly by Imad Wasim and Wahab Riaz as they won the game for their side from a point when Pakistan needed 46 runs off 30 balls. It was Gulbadin Naib's decision to bring himself on in the 46th over which turned the match on its head as he conceded 18 runs. Eventually, Imad Wasim sealed the match in the final over to close a tense game for Pakistan.

Australia Vs New Zealand

Advertisement
New Zealand v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
New Zealand v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The second match of the day finished with a big loss for New Zealand as they succumbed by a margin of 86 runs against Australia.

Batting first, Australia lost wickets at regular intervals and saw themselves in a precarious position of 92/5. This is when Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey came together and put on a 107-run stand. However, New Zealand fought back yet again and restricted Australia to a total of 243, with Trent Boult's hat-trick shining through.

In their chase, New Zealand went nowhere as they got off to a bad start once again. Henry Nicholls, who replaced Colin Munro, fell early after scoring just 8 runs. As usual, the team's two best players, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor tried to fight back but the challenge proved to be too difficult against an in-form Australian team. Eventually, New Zealand were bowled out for a paltry 157 as Mitchell Starc bagged a terrific 5-wicket haul.

Most Runs

Most Runs
Most Runs

Babar Azam moved into the Top 10 of the 'Most Runs' list with a well-made 45 off 51 deliveries. Pakistan's No. 3, Azam has looked in solid touch through quite a few matches in this World Cup.

From the second game of the day, Usman Khawaja entered the Top 10 with his solid 129-ball 88. Further New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson also extended his run tally with a 40-run knock but remained in fourth place.

Most Wickets

Most Wickets
Most Wickets

The 'Most Wickets' list saw a lot of movement considering that some of the top bowlers of the tournament were featuring in this match. Mitchell Starc extented his grasp on the top positions with a five-wicket haul, a 5/26 that gave Australia a handsome win in the end.

From the New Zealand bowling attack, Lockie Ferguson solidified his position at the 2nd spot with his two wickets while Trent Boult entered the Top 10 with his four-wicket haul to jump to fifth place.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Australia Cricket Team Mitchell Starc Babar Azam ODI Cricket New Zealand Cricket World Cup Team Australia Cricket World Cup Team
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Most Runs and Most Wickets (Updated) after New Zealand Vs Pakistan match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Most Runs, Most Wickets (Updated) after Pakistan vs South Africa match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Most Runs, Most Wickets (Updated) after AUS vs BAN match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Most Runs and Most Wickets (Updated) after England Vs Australia match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 17, Australia vs Pakistan Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: A look at all the semifinal qualification scenarios
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs to register 3rd win 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Australia vs Pakistan, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Aus vs Pak | Selectors Proud but Captain Embarrased in Pakistan’s loss to Australia | Cricket World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 17, Australia vs Pakistan Preview, Predicted XI, Weather Report, Head-to-Head Stats, Pitch Report & Live Streaming
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Yesterday
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Today
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 38 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us