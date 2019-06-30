×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Roaring Roy, England cricket's symbol of confidence

Bagawati Prasad
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Feature
132   //    30 Jun 2019, 18:14 IST

Jason Roy gave England a sensational start
Jason Roy gave England a sensational start

BIRMINGHAM: For Indian fans at Birmingham, it was about more than one star. It was about Virat Kohli and ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni, about Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, about Hardik Pandya and even Rishabh Pant. But there was only one name that was spoken about by the English media and fans -- Jason Roy.

“There is Root, Morgan, Stokes... but I think it has to be Roy,” said almost every England fan out at Edgbaston before the start of the match. Roy was all over the newspapers. At the World Cup, England have a star-studded side comprising the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer, but why Roy? What is so special about him?  


Jason Roy was the most talked about by England media and fans in the 24 hours before the India match
Jason Roy was the most talked about by England media and fans in the 24 hours before the India match

The answer is simple: He can reverse sweep Yuzvendra Chahal and spot Kuldeep Yadav’s googlies and smash it over his head; he can hit a tossed up leg-spinning delivery from outside the off stump over mid-wicket; he can charge the pacers with disdain and deposit them over long-off even while respecting a champion bowler like Bumrah. In short, he could ensure India don’t draw first blood in a crunch game.

Factoring in Roy

Let’s take a look at some interesting numbers to understand the Roy factor.

Fall of the first wicket vs India so far in World Cup: South Africa 11/1, Australia 61/1, Pakistan 13/1, Afghanistan 20/1, West Indies 10/1 and England 160/1 (in the 22nd over).

The opening stands during the Pakistan series: (2nd ODI, Roy-Bairstow) 115; (3rd ODI, Roy-Bairstow) 159; (4th ODI, Roy-Vince) 94; (5th ODI, Vince/Bairstow) 63.

The opening stands in the World Cup so far: (vs SA, Roy-Bairstow) 1; (vs Bangladesh, Roy-Bairstow) 128, (vs West Indies, Bairstow-Root) 95; (vs Afghanistan, Bairstow-Vince) 44, (vs Sri Lanka, Bairstow-Vince) 1 and (vs Australia, Bairstow-Vince) 0.

In his last eight ODIs prior to this innings, since the Pakistan series in May, Roy has six scores in excess of fifty, including two hundreds. And he has already smashed the Bangladesh bowlers in this World Cup, smashing a sensational 153 before the hamstring laid him low.

Advertisement

Well, numbers don’t lie. There have been numerous tales of certain things being treated as a symbol of strength and it looks like Roy is a symbol of confidence for this England cricket team. 


The Roy-Bairstow pair smashed 160 runs for the first wicket against India
The Roy-Bairstow pair smashed 160 runs for the first wicket against India

Bairstow, who smashed his eighth ODI hundred, was a different beast altogether with Roy at the other end for company. Minus Roy, Bairstow struggled -- struggled with the bat against Sri Lanka and Australia -- and got himself tangled in a war of words with former England cricketers.

But today he had Roy for company. He knew he could hand Bumrah a maiden in the first powerplay (ninth over), aware that there is Roy at the end who could make up for the dot balls with his approach, and that’s exactly what the Englishman did.    

The impact of Roy’s presence has been such that Morgan, at the pre-match press conference, stated that they would take the risk of playing him even if he is not a hundred percent fit. They were ready to take the gamble. Morgan and the England team management knew it was now or never for them. They had no option, but to take the risk.

“Depending on the significance of the risk. If it was going to rule him out long term, absolutely not. If it was going to rule him out for a couple of weeks, yes,” said Morgan.

23 overs later, after Morgan won the toss and opted to bat, the Roy-Bairstow pair proved why they are one of the most feared opening pairs in the world in limited-overs cricket. The way they sent ball after ball into the stands, full of Indian fans, was sensational. 

Kuldeep and Chahal weren’t allowed to settle. Both batsmen ran down the pitch and whacked them out of the park. And at every single opportunity, Roy brought out the reverse sweep, while Bairstow brought it out later. Both batsmen got to the pitch of the ball and negated the turn from the equation.

Bairstow, who did get beaten on a few instances outside the bat with Chahal spinning the ball away, decided to use the horizontal bat and whacked the Indian spin twins over long-on and deep mid-wicket. 


Roy lofts one over the top against India on Sunday
Roy lofts one over the top against India on Sunday

Roy got a reprieve on 21 when the Indians decided not to review a faint edge (off Roy's gloves) while pulling one. But let's not take anything away from Roy and Bairstow. They went on a boundary-hitting spree, smashing 98 runs between overs 10 and 20.

By the time Roy and Bairstow were eventually dismissed -- on 66 and 111, respectively -- they had well and truly lived up to the expectations of the England fans, media and, most importantly, the dressing room.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Jonny Bairstow Jason Roy England Cricket World Cup Team
Advertisement
World Cup 2019, India vs England: Why England will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England vs India match preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, England vs India: Predicted Playing 11 and key players for England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Who has an advantage in the clash of the favorites?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England vs India - 3 key battles that you cannot miss
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: ENG vs IND | England team train ahead of India game
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 38, India vs England Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 - India v England Preview: England Need a Win Against Unbeaten India
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Jason Roy ruled out of Australia clash
RELATED STORY
Star players you didn't know played in the World Cup 2019 and U19 World Cup together
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Yesterday
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Yesterday
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 38
ENG 299/4 (46.2 ov)
IND
LIVE
England won the toss and elected to bat.
ENG VS IND live score
Match 39 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us