World Cup 2019: Semi-finals qualification scenario for all teams

Which of these teams will make it to the semi-finals?

Some tight finishes, a couple of major upsets and loads of brilliant individual performances have been put together to light up the World Cup 2019 which has provided everything a true cricket fan could have asked for.

Barring a few washout games, the World Cup has lived up to the expectations. All the teams have put their best foot forward to secure a place in the semi-finals. Talking about the semi-finals, the race to make it to the knockout stage of the tournament has just heated up.

At the start of the tournament it was believed that teams should atleast have 12 points to reach the semi-finals. But, because of the washout games and some unlikely results, teams with 10 or even 9 points can make it to the last-four stage.

The current points table is as follows-

Points table

The points table has given rise to different permutations and combinations to decide the four semifinalists.

Here is a look at the current position of each team in the points table and whether they can make it to the semi-finals or not and if yes, the qualification scenarios as well.

#10 Afghanistan

Afghanistan

Remaining matches

Vs Bangladesh, at Southampton, Jun 24

Vs Pakistan, at Leeds, Jun 29

Vs West Indies, at Leeds, Jul 4

With no wins in six games, Afghanistan are all but out of the competition. Afghanistan did manage to give massive scares to India and Sri Lanka but unfortunately, couldn't deliver the knockout punch.

However, they still have 3 matches to go and they would want to bring smiles to their supporters by delivering a good performance.

#9 South Africa

South Africa

Remaining matches

Vs Sri Lanka, at Chester-le-Street, Jun 28

Vs Australia, at Manchester, Jul 6

With the defeat against Pakistan, South Africa are knocked out of the race for a place in the semi-finals. The Proteas have looked completely out of sorts in the tournament so far and they will play for pride in their remaining two matches against Sri Lanka and Australia.

