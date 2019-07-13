World Cup 2019: Three batsmen to watch out for in final

Joe Root has cemented his reputation as one of the top batsmen in the World in this World Cup.

England will enter as the overwhelming favourites to lift a much-awaited first World Cup crown on Sunday at Lord's when they take on a resurgent New Zealand who are also aiming to lift their maiden WC crown.

While England carry into the final as the most complete side of the tournament, they have also had their share of hiccups while reaching the big stage just like their rivals. In terms of batting prowess and form, the Englishmen are way ahead of the Kiwis, but, in Kane Williamson, New Zealand's formidable anchor, the Kiwis have a potential match-winning batsman in their ranks as well. Joe Root, another member of the fab four has also had a sterling World Cup and was unbeaten on 49 as England romped home to a majestic victory over Australia in the high-octane second semi-final at Edgbaston.

In this article, we shift our gaze away from Williamson and Root to take a look at some of the other batsmen who can set the home of cricket alight come Sunday.

#1 Jason Roy

Jason Roy's impact on this England batting-order can be gauged by the fact that when he was out of the team recuperating from an injury mid-tournament, England became a frail shadow of their formidable selves dropping games and almost teetering on the brink of elimination.

He forms the best opening partnership of the tournament with the equally destructive Jonny Bairstow who also has been in scintillating form with 496 runs in this World Cup.

Roy was the wrecker-in-chief on Thursday, blasting his way to 85 off just 65 balls that included five sixes, three of them hit in a row. His hitting can sometimes border on the audacious but his confidence and immaculate hand-eye coordination makes him take those risks with aplomb. Roy has already hit a wonderful century against Bangladesh earlier and has an average of 71 in the tournament, the highest for an England batsman. Importantly, he also inspires partner Bairstow to give his best, as signified by the consecutive hundreds the latter hit after Roy's return.

