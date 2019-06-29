World Cup 2019: Three reasons why England can beat India

India vs England

England will take on India on Sunday, in a match which will decide how the standings will shape up at the end of the league stage. India is the only unbeaten team in the tournament and the two-time world champions would want to continue this run when they take on England.

The hosts and pre-tournament favourites have lost two matches in a row after a bright start to the tournament. These two losses have hurt England's chances of qualifying for the knockouts, and a loss against India would put them in deeper trouble. The hosts would be under a lot of pressure as there is a lot at stake when they meet India on 30th June.

While India is looking like the team to beat in the tournament, there is no reason for England to give up hope against the Men in Blue. The hosts have played a lot of quality cricket in the last 12 months, and few bad matches don't make them a weak team. Let us look at the reasons why England can beat India in Birmingham.

#1 India's fragile middle-order

Vijay Shankar

There were a lot of speculations about who will bat at number four for India at the 2019 World Cup. The search for the perfect batsman to bat at the crucial seemed to come to an end when KL Rahul looked to be a good fit for the role.

An injury to Shikhar Dhawan meant that Rahul had to be promoted to the top of the order. This brought the team management to square one as they had to look for another batsman who could play at number four.

Vijay Shankar has played at that position for three matches but he has failed to inspire any confidence. Both MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav have also looked out of touch which means that England will have an opportunity to put pressure on them if they can dismiss the top-order early.

