World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma’s record-breaking ton helps India trump Sri Lanka

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
1.33K   //    06 Jul 2019, 23:35 IST

India vs Sri Lanka
India vs Sri Lanka

Though India had already reserved their place in the semi-finals of World Cup 2019, the match against Sri Lanka on Saturday (July 6) had a special significance. India’s final position in the points table and semi-final opponents depended on the outcome of the game at Headingley, Leeds. With a 7-wicket victory, India are topping the points table for the time being, with Australia currently in action against South Africa.

Chasing a target of 265 on a slow surface might have been difficult for many, but not for Rohit Sharma. The man of the hour broke records for the umpteenth time in this World Cup with his 94-ball 103. With his hundred, he became the only batsman in the history of the game to score 5 centuries in a single edition of World Cup.

KL Rahul too had a great game. The man from Karnataka amassed 111 runs from 118 deliveries, which will do a great deal for his confidence going into the knockout stages. No bowler from the Sri Lankan team could impress as the Men in Blue made 265 look like 165.

When Sri Lanka came out to bat, they had to deal with early setbacks. The Lankans lost 4 wickets within the 12th over, but veterans Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne steadied the ship. The former went on to score a 128-ball 133 to help Sri Lanka cross the 250-run mark.

Later on, Dhananjaya de Silva’s unbeaten 29 helped the Lankans put up a respectable total of 264. The Indian team management gave Bhuvneshwar Kumar a chance today, which the 29-year-old failed to utilize. In 10 overs, the pacer gave away 73 runs and took just one wicket.

If Rohit Sharma ever considered buying a lottery ticket, this is the best time. The man from Mumbai is currently destroying old records and making newer ones. With his 103, not only did he entered the hall of fame but also became the highest run-getter of this edition’s World Cup, surpassing Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan.

