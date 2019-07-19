Five non-2011 World Cup Indian stadiums that can host matches of 2023 World Cup in India

England and Wales hosted the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 came to a nail-biting end as England trumped New Zealand to win their maiden World Cup title. The final was indeed one of the best games in the history of cricket.

The next edition is set to take place in 2023 and the ICC has chosen India as the venue for the mega event. This would be the 13th installment of the World Cup. It is scheduled to take place from 9 February to 26 March 2023.

Akin to the 2019 World Cup, the 2023 competition would also feature ten teams. The top seven teams and the hosts will qualify directly while the identity of the remaining teams would be determined by the 2022 Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

India, along with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh hosted the 2011 World Cup and India became the first team ever to win the World Cup on its home turf. India also partially hosted the World Cup in 1987 and 1996. However, 2023 will be the first time India would be hosting a 50-over World Cup on its own.

Thus, a glimpse at the possible new venues is warranted. Here is a look at the five venues, which weren't allotted matches in 2011, but might be in contention to host the global cricketing extravaganza come 2023.

#5 Jharkhand State Cricket Association International Cricket Stadium (Ranchi)

JSCA International Stadium

Jharkhand State Cricket Association International Stadium is located in Ranchi and has also acted as the home ground of Chennai Super Kings, at times. Inaugurated in 2013, the JSCA Stadium is also the home ground of the former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

This is the only stadium in the country having hills on both sides. Hence, the spectators can enjoy the view from both the East and West Sides. The venue's biggest advantage is that no shadow falls on any of the pitches before 4:45 pm.

This stadium has emerged as one of the better stadiums to host international matches. It is expected to host some important matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 because of its facilities and seating capacity, which is approximately 40,000.

