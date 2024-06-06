10 best sorcery builds in Elden Ring to prepare for Shadow of the Erdtree

Sorcery builds in Elden Ring are amongst the most famous ones in the game. With the correct tools in your hand and proper knowledge of how sorceries can be set up to deal massive damage, you can create some truly deadly combos. With the arrival of Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, the meta might change and we'll get new builds.

However, you will need a strong build to handle all the new enemies arriving with the DLC. So, to help you prepare for Shadow of the Erdtree, here are the best Sorcery builds in Elden Ring.

What are the best sorcery builds in Elden Ring before Shadow of the Erdtree?

1) Wing of Astel

Wing of Astel serves as the base for one of the strongest sorcery builds in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/Your Average Gamer)

Vigor: 50

50 Mind: 25

25 Endurance: 22

22 Strength: 16

16 Dexterity: 17

17 Intelligence: 65

65 Faith: 33

33 Arcane: 11

Trending

This build is based on the Wing of Astel weapon, which is one of the best curved swords in Elden Ring. The weapon art, Nebula, can deal devastating amounts of damage and is especially useful against larger enemies. You can pair the Wing of Astel with the Terra Magica sorcery to deal increased magic damage.

Moreover, you will need the Shard of Alexander for increased skill damage, the Ritual Shield Talisman for better defense, the Magic Scorpion Charm to further increase the damage of your magic attacks, and the Ritual Sword Talisman to also boost your attack power. Your buffs, paired with the Wing of Astel, give birth to one of the best sorcery builds in Elden Ring.

2) Carian Slicer

Carian Slicer's speed can be devastating (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/Your Average Gamer)

Vigor: 50

50 Mind: 23

23 Endurance: 22

22 Strength: 20

20 Dexterity: 15

15 Intelligence: 80

80 Faith: 18

18 Arcane: 11

This build makes full use of the Carian Slicer sorcery, which is also one of the most FP-friendly sorceries in the game. However, to make this sorcery worthy of being used in a build, you will need to use it with Lusat's Glintstone Staff, the Jellyfish Shield, and a sorcery sphere created through Terra Magica.

For your Talisman slots, you'll want to pick the Graven-Mass Talisman, Graven-School Talisman, Magic Scorpion Charm, and the Ritual Sword Talisman. With the setup completed, you can walk up to any enemy in the game and simply spam the Carian Slicer spell all the way to victory.

Thanks to the Carian Slicer's insane speed, you can make short work of most enemies. This makes it one of the best sorcery builds in Elden Ring

Also Read: All Elden Ring Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone locations

3) Carian Grandeur

Carian Grandeur can cut anyone down to size (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/Your Average Gamer)

Vigor: 50

50 Mind: 25

25 Endurance: 22

22 Strength: 16

16 Dexterity: 17

17 Intelligence: 65

65 Faith: 33

33 Arcane: 11

The Carian Grandeur is an Ash of War that doesn't scale with your weapon; instead, it scales with intelligence. The more points you put into intelligence, the more damage you'll be able to deal with the Carian Grandeur. So, you can deal large amounts of damage with this Ash of War while using daggers, making it a good option for those who wish to travel light. You can also charge the Carian Grandeur to increase the range and damage of your attack.

What makes this go from simple sorcery to being the base of one of the best sorcery builds in Elden Ring is the Godfrey Icon and Terra Magica. The Godfrey Icon will boost the damage of your charge attacks, while Terra Magica provides a boost to sorceries. Using the Carian Grandeur with a combination of these two can help you defeat most enemies in the game with relative ease.

4) Ice Spear

Ice Spear can obliterate enemies (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/Your Average Gamer)

Vigor: 50

50 Mind: 25

25 Endurance: 22

22 Strength: 16

16 Dexterity: 17

17 Intelligence: 65

65 Faith: 33

33 Arcane: 11

The Ice Spear Ash of War is one of the most versatile in the game. You can use it at any range and in quick succession, thanks to the speed at which this attack executes. Moreover, it scales with dexterity and Intelligence. So while the Ice Spear serves as the base for one of the strongest sorcery builds in Elden Ring, it can also be used for dexterity builds in Elden Ring.

This build uses the same combination of Talismans as the Wing of Astel iteration above. Once you have everything in place, you can start zapping enemies with ice. If done right, a few hits from the Ice Spear should be enough to deal with most enemies in the game.

5) Comet Azure

Comet Azure has been the bread and butter of the best sorcery builds in Elden Ring since its launch (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/Your Average Gamer)

Vigor: 50

50 Mind: 23

23 Endurance: 22

22 Strength: 20

20 Dexterity: 15

15 Intelligence: 80

80 Faith: 8

8 Arcane: 11

Comet Azure is easily one of the best spells in Elden Ring. It has very high damage potential and can even one-shot boss enemies if used correctly. If you use this sorcery after buffing yourself with the Cerulean Hidden Tear, you can pretty much get an infinite stream of the Comet Azure spell.

This means your spell will only stop dealing damage once the effects of the Cerulean Tear wear off. While it can one-shot many enemies in the game, this is also one of the riskier sorcery builds in Elden Ring. If the enemy you're facing can maneuver well, your spell won't be able to do much to stop them from closing in on you.

Also Read: All Elden Ring Somberstone Bell Bearing locations

6) Death's Poker

Death's Poker is extremely fun to use (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/Your Average Gamer)

Vigor: 50

50 Mind: 25

25 Endurance: 22

22 Strength: 16

16 Dexterity: 17

17 Intelligence: 65

65 Faith: 33

33 Arcane: 11

Death's Poker is one of the most enjoyable sorcery builds in Elden Ring. This weapon scales with strength, dexterity, and intelligence. The best part is the Ghostflame Ignition Ash of War. If you have a high enough intelligence and are standing in a Terra Magica spear, the explosion input on the Ash of War can deal up to 5K damage.

This weapon can be slow and will require a bit of skill to use it properly. However, once you get the hang of it, this easily becomes one of the strongest sorcery builds in Elden Ring. You can use the Magic Shrouding Cracked Tear to boost the damage of your magic attacks while running this build.

7) Dark Moon Greatsword

The Dark Moon Greatsword is one of the best weapons in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/Your Average Gamer)

Vigor: 50

50 Mind: 25

25 Endurance: 22

22 Strength: 16

16 Dexterity: 17

17 Intelligence: 65

65 Faith: 33

33 Arcane: 11

The Dark Moon Greatsword is one of the strongest Legendary armaments, so it only makes sense that it serves as the base for some of the best sorcery builds in Elden Ring. Moreover, because the Dark Moon Greatsword can be charged, you can pair it with the Godfrey Icon for a sizeable boost in attack power.

Using the usual buffs for your sorcery and the Dark Moon Greatsword makes it capable of defeating enemies in a matter of seconds. If you feel like the damage isn't high enough, you can pair the weapon with the Jellyfish Shield for an additional boost.

8) Night Comet

Night Comet sorcery builds in Elden Ring deal devastating amounts of damage (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/Your Average Gamer)

Vigor: 50

50 Mind: 23

23 Endurance: 22

22 Strength: 20

20 Dexterity: 15

15 Intelligence: 80

80 Faith: 18

18 Arcane: 11

The Night Comet sorcery is so powerful that it can make Elden Ring almost too easy if used correctly. The boss enemies in this title can't see this attack or dodge it, which means you can stand at a distance and endlessly spam Night Comet until you eat through their entire HP. What is even better than the damage is this spell's range, which allows you to essentially be a sorcery sniper.

Moreover, this sorcery also gains a boost from the Godfrey Icon, allowing you to deal bonus damage.

9) Haima Sorcerer

The Gavel of Haima hits hard (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/Pastorgainz Games)

Vigor: 50

50 Mind: 22

22 Endurance: 28

28 Strength: 40

40 Dexterity: 23

23 Intelligence: 70

70 Faith: 9

9 Arcane: 7

Haima sorceries can be some of the strongest in the game and can obliterate just about any enemy if you set them up correctly. The main components of this build are the Cannon of Haima sorcery and the Gavel of Haima sorcery. The former will allow you to deal massive amounts of damage from a distance, while the latter is a crushing move that can eliminate enemies at close range.

The main weapons we'll be using for this build are the Claymore and the Carian Regal Scepter. For Talismans, you can go with the Graven-Mass Talisman, Shard of Alexader, Godfrey Icon, and Rotten Winged Sword Insignia. Lastly, you will need the Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear and the Greenburst Crystal Tear in your Flask of Wondrous Physick.

With all your buffs active, you can continue to use the Haima sorceries to deal devastating amounts of damage to your enemies. In the right hands, this is easily one of the strongest sorcery builds in Elden Ring.

Also Read: All Elden Ring Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing locations

10) Frost Sorcerer

Frost sorceries contribute to some of the strongest sorcery builds in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/Pastorgainz Games)

Vigor: 50

50 Mind: 22

22 Endurance: 28

28 Strength: 40

40 Dexterity: 23

23 Intelligence: 70

70 Faith: 9

9 Arcane: 7

Not many sorcery builds in Elden Ring can match the damage potential of the Frost Sorcerer. With this build, you will be able to combine and deal a ton of poise and magic damage to your enemies. Also, you'll be using a lot of Frost attacks, which is one of the most powerful affinities. To set up the build, you will need a Clayman's Cold Harpoon and the Carial Regal Scepter.

You also need to equip the Snow Witch Hat with the Spellblade's Traveling set for further boosts to Frost damage and sorceries. Moreover, you need to equip the Graven-Mass Talisman, Magic Scorpion Charm, Shard of Alexander, and Ritual Sword Talisman. Finally, a combination of the Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear and the Opaline Hardtear in your flask will give you one of the best sorcery builds in Elden Ring.

Now you will be mixing your favorite Frost sorceries along with the Ice Spear Ash of War to deal damage. Once you combine these with the buffs from your Talismans, armor, flask, and spells, you can even defeat boss enemies within a matter of seconds.

That concludes our list of the best sorcery builds in Elden Ring before Shadow of the Erdtree. You will need to upgrade your equipment to the max, so consider picking up the Smithing Stone bell bearings to make things easier.

Check out our other articles covering Elden Ring:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback