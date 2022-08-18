10 standalone video games that deserve sequels

Video games rarely remain standalone titles these days, as turning any form of media into a larger universe has become the prevalent strategy for production studios. Therefore, as a means of generating a franchise of their own, video games generally receive follow-up titles in the form of sequels, spin-offs, or simply another game in the series.

And yet, there remains a large number of video games that exist solely as standalone titles. Some have delivered great experiences, either in terms of story, gameplay, or both; it seems almost unjustified they have not received any follow-up.

Over the years, fans have heavily called for sequels to such standalone video games. This serves as a way for them to return to the fictional world they fell in love with and participate in unfolding a new story.

Ten video games that will significantly benefit from a sequel

1) Bloodborne

Developer FromSoftware showcased some of its best work with the Dark Souls games, a trilogy that told three different stories in the same world. But it remains the only series it has made, as all other video games in its catalog remain standalone titles.

One of the more unique video games from the developer is Bloodborne, which takes a different take on its world and displays Lovecraftian horror elements. Since its initial 2015 release, the title has become one of the most successful from FromSoftware, and a sequel has been in high demand for some time.

Players are thirsty for more of the fast-paced action that Bloodborne offered in its unique Victorian-gothic setting of Yharnam. While the news about getting a follow-up does crop up here and there, nothing concrete has been said by FromSoftware.

However, fans keep their hopes up that, one day, director Hidetaka Miyazaki might return to this blood-soaked world.

2) Titanfall 2

While the name Titanfall 2 might lead many to think that the title is a sequel, that is actually not the case. Titanfall 2 is a standalone single-player video game set in Respawn Entertainment’s Titanfall universe, established in the previous game, Titanfall. It was a multiplayer-only game and had little in the form of story and narrative.

Titanfall 2 corrected this by being solely a single-player-focused game, telling an original story with new characters. The journey of Jack Cooper and his companion, an AI in the form of a mech-suit, is a heartwarming tale of friendship, camaraderie, and self-sacrifice that never fails to bring a few tears to gamers’ eyes.

Despite the quality story, Titanfall 2 did not meet the required numbers to get itself a sequel. Respawn moved onto new pastures with a free-to-play battle royale video game, Apex Legends, set in the Titanfall universe but with no direct connection to the previous titles.

Fans are hoping that one day the developer will release Titanfall 3.

3) Bully

While Rockstar Games has been known to quickly cash in on the success of its games and generally follow them up with a sequel, such was not the case for Bully. The game was a watered-down version of GTA and followed a high school teenager named Jimmy Hopkins as the protagonist.

Bully is set in the boarding school of Bullworth Academy and the surrounding town of Bullworth. Despite its less violent take on gameplay and a plot around young students, the video game is still a fun experience comparable to Rockstar’s other titles.

However, while a sequel to Bully was planned, it was eventually scrapped.

Reportedly, this was due to some internal policy and work ethics changes within Rockstar New England, the studio working on the sequel. The team was reallocated to other projects with a higher priority, such as Max Payne 3, and the sequel never saw the light of day.

Hopefully, Rockstar will see the demand for a second title and one day show audiences the life of Jimmy Hopkins in his college years.

4) Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow of the Colossus is a spectacular and visual treat of a game co-developed by Japan Studio and Team Ico, which was first released in 2005. It was popular enough to get a remake later on in 2018 by Bluepoint Games.

The title is cited as an influential outing in the video game industry and one of the best games ever made.

In this epic action-adventure game, players head out into a wide-open landscape to bring down giant monolithic sentient creatures known as the Colossi. Despite containing minimal dialogue, it manages to tell such a melancholy tale that users will be forced to question their motives and reassess their goals more than once.

The gameplay is designed perfectly, asking gamers to think outside the box to complete many of the game’s boss battles.

Since it is such a masterpiece on its own, a direct sequel might be unnecessary. However, a return to the world with new characters and a new story would be a great way to relive the majesty of the fictional world.

5) Deathloop

Deathloop was one of 2021’s highlight games, with its fast-paced gameplay, excellent story, and level design. Developer Arkane Studios relied on their tried and tested first-person shooter with powers formula and succeeded on multiple levels.

It even received the Best Game Direction and Best Art Direction awards at The Game Awards 2021.

However, Deathloop remains a standalone title, and news regarding a follow-up video game or sequel remains scarce. Arkane is hard at work on its upcoming vampire hunting game, Redfall, so any reports regarding the continuation of Deathloop will possibly come after this release.

The game was a great success as fans enjoyed playing it for the single-player campaign and the added multiplayer element integrated into it. A sequel continuing the story of protagonist Colt or even taking a different route and telling the story of Juliana would be warmly received.

6) Quantum Break

Remedy Entertainment has several IPs under its wing, one of which is Quantum Break. The video game featured a star-studded cast and was accompanied by a mini TV series that outlined the larger story.

The story revolved around time travel and illustrated some ingenious ways to use the ability, both in the narrative and gameplay.

The protagonist, Jack Joyce, is bestowed with powers to manipulate time, which gamers can use during gameplay for some creative ways to traverse obstacles and defeat enemies.

With its sci-fi approach to storytelling, Quantum Break has the potential to fit right in with the shared universe of Alan Wake and Control, two other Remedy properties.

A sequel to Quantum Break that sees Jack Joyce cross paths with Alan Wake or Jesse Faden would be quite a fun story to follow. Remedy can host a connected universe with the three different titles and even have all three protagonists team up for a later installment.

7) Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

The Uncharted video game series stars Nathan Drake as the protagonist. However, the spin-off title, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, takes the spotlight off him and shines it on secondary character Chloe Frazer, who takes center stage in the title.

Nadine Ross, a character introduced in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, also features as a secondary protagonist.

Taking place as a standalone adventure after Nathan Drake’s story ended, the game was one action-packed ride by developer Naughty Dog that was much loved by the fans.

Chloe and Nadine proved to be phenomenal main leads, thanks in no small part to their respective voice actors, and confirmed that an Uncharted game without Nathan Drake would work.

Thus, Uncharted: Lost Legacy deserves a sequel and would be a great new direction for the series. Chole Frazer is a well-established character who can most definitely carry the franchise forward on her shoulders.

Occasional guest appearances by other well-known characters could liven up the experience even more, although new and exciting characters specific to Chloe would be a better alternative.

8) Returnal

Another highlight of 2021 was Returnal, the roguelike third-person shooter video game from developer Housemarque. The title debuted on April 30, 2021, and was the talk of the town for many weeks and months.

It received the Best Game award at the 2021 BAFTA Games Awards, along with the awards for Audio Achievement, Music, and Best Performer in a lead role.

The game takes place in an alien world, where the protagonist, Selene, must try to get to the bottom of a mysterious signal that calls her to the planet. With 3D bullet hell action, fast-paced combat, and a story that includes a few great twists, Returnal was one of the best video games of 2021.

While Housemarque will seemingly be working on a new IP for PlayStation as their next project, a sequel for Returnal is not off the cards. Senior Narrative Designer Eevi Korhonen told sources that she could not comment if they would return to Selene’s story anytime in the future, which seems like something someone would say to avoid giving away too much.

Here’s hoping that Returnal 2 will get an announcement in the next couple of years.

9) Prey (2017)

Another video game by Arkane Studios that deserves a sequel is 2017’s Prey. The sci-fi first-person shooter was an original story that saw players take on the role of Morgan Yu as they started their first day of work at the TranStar Corporation.

However, things quickly go south as users realize that not everything is as it seems in their office workspace.

The title provides a perfect blend of mystery, action, and intense sections of stealth gameplay, reminiscent of the older Dishonored games. While it ends on a somewhat cryptic note (including the post-credits scene), many plot points remain that could serve as the beginning for a sequel.

Prey’s sci-fi world is rich in lore, and exploring its other aspects in different locations and new characters would be a welcome prospect. Getting the same creative team as the original would be essential to recreating the same level of detail and intricate design that made the game so iconic.

10) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

FromSoftware’s other title that has been highly requested to be given a sequel is Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. It is possibly the most distinctive video game in the developer’s library as its core gameplay design is unique among all Soulsborne games.

Its visuals and level design were also a departure from the likes of the Souls games and Bloodborne.

Gamers take up the role of a shinobi named Sekiro, who wields a katana as his primary weapon while also having access to an experimental prosthetic tool.

The singular weapon allowed for a wide range of attack animations and moves that would not have been possible in Dark Souls or Bloodborne. The prosthetic tool could be used for quick movements and additional secondary attacks.

Sekiro’s overall gameplay experience is so fluid and perfect that fans find it difficult to accept that it has no plans for a direct sequel. Reportedly, game director Hidetaka Miyazaki is not a fan of follow-up games.

Yet, as Elden Ring serves as a spiritual successor to Dark Souls and Demon’s Souls, there remains hope that Sekiro might get similar treatment.

