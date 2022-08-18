3 Twitch streamers who have a controversial past

When it comes to streaming, there is a slew of well-known and highly successful streamers that fans just adore for their skills and the opinion they share on several sensitive matters going on around the globe. However, one major downside when it comes to all of this is the number of controversies that follow.

In today's world, streaming goes hand in hand with controversies, just like bread and butter. New dramas and incidents seem to happen almost every single day, involving some of the biggest names in the sphere of gaming. Regardless, certain streamers have more of a habit of getting tangled into controversial feuds than others.

Whether it's a personal feud, an online hate raid, controversial statements on multiple sensitive topics, or something completely different, there are a slew of streamers who have controversial pasts and still manage to make it big.

With this in mind, here are the top three Twitch streamers with a highly controversial past, in no particular order.

3 Twitch streamers who have courted controversies time and again

1) HasanAbi

One of the most controversial streamers of all time is none other than left-wing political commentator and Twitch powerhouse Hasan "HasanAbi."

From insulting a US war veteran to starting an online feud with xQc over tier ranking livestreams, his strong political views and harsh statements make him one of the top streamers on the Amazon-owned platform with a highly controversial past.

Back in December 2021, Hasan received a ban hammer from Twitch for using the racial slur "crac**r" during his livestream. However, there is much more to the story. The entire online feud/controversy began with the Amazon-owned platform publicly banning the American political streamer from using the slur on stream.

Following his suspension, HasanAbi instantly chastised the administrators' decision to ban him and his mods. Several prominent names in the streaming industry, including Nmplol, came in support of Hasan and emphasized that the word is not a racial slur.

In July 2023, Hasan started an online feud with Twitch megastar Felix "xQc" over tier list rankings. Since the political commentator was not pleased with his ranking, he took a huge dig at xQc and later on made his account private to save himself from the potential backlash from viewers.

"xQc probably ranked me a B list streamer because I won’t f**k have him on when a trending political thing is happening where he has to act like he cares to farm the last ounce of the Twitch directory before he goes back to promoting crypto gambling to teens for multiple millions.”

Recently, HasanAbi also got temporarily suspended from TikTok for allegedly breaking community rules. With so much happening during his livestreams and on his social media handles, everyone from the streaming world is glued to their screen to see what Hasan has to say when he makes his return.

2) Pokimane

Pokimane enjoys a massive following on her social media handles and boasts over nine million followers on Twitch alone. Other than this, she is quite active on her Instagram as well, and has racked up over six million followers.

Despite such an impressive following, Pokimane has had her fair share of drama and is often regarded as one of the most controversial female streamers of all time.

Back in 2020, the Twitch phenomenon lashed out at a small YouTuber who had posted a video roasting her fans. He simply made fun of the fact that Pokimane's fans are mostly "simps" who will do anything to get her attention. As viewers can already imagine, this didn't sit well with the online personality and she went overboard in retaliation.

That's not all, however, as one of her most controversial incidents involved her saying the N-word during her broadcast. The clip instantly went viral on the internet, eliciting a wave of backlash from viewers.

Despite a series of public apologies and a dedicated apology video, the video keeps resurfacing on the internet as an ugly reminder and stands to be Pokimane's greatest controversial statement.

Interestingly, a couple of weeks ago, the Twitch phenomenon was allegedly accused of saying the N-word yet again. However, in this instance, Pokimane did not use the derogatory term.

The Moroccan-Canadian streamer's recent clip is evidence that a livestream moment can be specially cut to create a negative moment. In this case, the on-stream moment was clipped out to make it look like the Twitch sensation used a racial slur yet again.

The viral clip was trimmed out from her July 9, 2022 broadcast wherein she can be seen playing Valorant with her friends. At one point, going with the usual conversation flow, she said:

"Like who asked?"

The actual, unedited version of the clip makes more sense and even clears out all the confusion that has been going on around social media. By trimming out the first "like" from the clip, it can easily be misheard as the N-word.

3) Greekgodx

Twitch streamer Dimitri "Greekgodx" has made a number of highly critical statements about women and female streamers in the past couple of months and has been courting intense controversy through his statement.

From denigrating women to calling out female streamers in a highly disrespectful manner, he has made a variety of claims, making him one of the most controversial streamers of all time.

Greekgodx is a British streamer of Greek descent, hence the name. Once one of the most formidable names in the realm of streaming, Greekgodx began his career back in April 2017 as a mere stream sniper, grabbing attention from stream sniping popular streamers such as Sodapoppin and Tyler1.

However, soon after his rise on the Amazon-owned platform, the British streamer was hit with a ban hammer for his hyper-masculinist and anti-woman take. As it turns out, the streamer had started watching a lot of clips and videos from the controversial self-proclaimed trillionaire Andrew Tate.

His most recent controversial opinion regarding the woman he would like to date and how they should leave their careers for him drew intense backlash from a lot of people in the streaming landscape.

With skyrocketing viewership numbers, many fans think that Greekgodx is merely baiting drama to get attention on his channel with shock value. However, that seems to be working perfectly for him. Based on the stats, his viewership as well as followers count has stated to rise once again, with his average viewers doubling in the past three months only.

Whatever the case may be, there is no denying the fact that the Greekgodx has come a long way in his career, from merely being a stream snipper to becoming a top streamer on Twitch in such a short span of time.

As popular personalities, these creators are more susceptible to controversy, mainly due to their comments on several matters. Being in the gaming community opens them up to unavoidable scrutiny and heavy criticism but also provides them with the support of their loyal fans, friends, and of course, fellow streamers.

