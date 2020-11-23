4 best games like GTA V under 500 MB for Android

GTA V features some of the best graphics and dynamics in an open world game and is one of the highest-selling games ever.

However, this title is exclusive to Windows, Playstation, and Xbox. Mobile gamers have been waiting for some time for the game to get ported to mobile platforms.

Until the game is available on mobile, gamers can try the titles discussed in this article. Here are the four best games like GTA V under 500 MB for Android.

4 best games like GTA V under 500MB for Android:

#1 MadOut 2 Big City Online:

Image via M.H.Mishu YT

One of the best open-world games which looks just like GTA V is the Madout 2 Big City Online. The game offers high-quality graphics as well as a great soundtrack. Players can play both online and offline modes in the game depending on their preference.

The online mode has more than 100 players interacting with each other on an island. In the offline mode, a player can complete lots of interesting missions, which include burglaries, car races, and much more.

Download MadOut 2 Big City Online from here.

#2 Auto Gangsters:

Image via APKUPure.com

The second game on the list is the Auto Gangsters.

The game doesn't require a high-end smartphone to play and runs fine even with 2GB RAM. A player can complete hundreds of missions while visiting three towns in the game, which are Liberty City, Vegas, and San Andreas.

Download Auto Gangsters from here.

#3 Payback 2: The Battle Sandbox:

Image via Apex Design YT

Another open-world game which is similar to GTA V is Payback 2. The game has easy to learn shooting and driving mechanics, and players should have no problems adjusting to its interface. It is under the size limit of 500MB, and won't take up extra space or memory on your smartphone.

Download Payback 2: The Battle Sandbox from here.

#4 Zaptiye:

Image via APKUPure.com

The last game on the list is the Zaptiye: open-world action game. The title offers high-quality graphics for players and a sizeable open-world environment. A player can make their way to the end of the game by completing some riveting missions. A player can use knives and revolvers to take down enemy players.

Download Zaptiye from here.

