4 best games like GTA V for low-end smartphones

GTA V is one of the most popular PC games of all time and the franchise has a huge following all around the globe. The game has breathtaking graphics and magnificent dynamics for an open-world game.

However, GTA V is still not available on mobile platforms like Android and iOS. A player who can't afford a good PC always desires to play such games on his or her smartphone. In this article, we look at the four best games like GTA V for low-end smartphones.

#1 Payback 2: The Battle Sandbox

(Image credits: Google Play Store)

The best open-world game for low-end devices, which is like GTA V, is Payback 2. The game boasts good quality graphics along with easy to learn controls. It has simple shooting and driving mechanisms, which will make players immerse themselves in the game.

Download Payback 2: The Battle Sandbox from here.

#2 Grand Gangsters 3D

(Image credits: APKPure.com)

Another good alternative for GTA V on a low-end smartphone in 2020 is the Grand Gangsters 3D game. The game has high-quality graphics, which look very amazing on a smartphone screen. A player can enjoy different elements like shooting, racing, and much more in open-world scenarios in the title.

Download Grand Gangster 3D from here.

#3 Auto Gangsters

(Image credits: APKPure.com)

This is a great open-world game that does not require any high optimization on your smartphone to run smoothly. Auto Gangsters is a good choice if a player wants to get a GTA V-like experience on his or her smartphone.

The game has 3D quality visuals, and the sound quality is also up to the mark. A player can complete various engaging missions in different cities like Vegas, Liberty City, and San Andreas.

Download Auto Gangsters from here.

#4 Dude Theft Wars

(Image credits: GamingDude YT)

This is a good open-world game developed by a gaming studio named Poxel Studios.

The game is an FPS shooter and has lots of places to explore on its map. A player can drive different vehicles, which includes monster trucks, ramp cars, dragsters, and even skateboards. There is a huge arsenal of weapons including AK-47 assault rifles and lots of SMGs and shotguns, just like GTA.

Download Dude Theft Auto from here.

