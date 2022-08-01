5 best assault rifles in Fortune’s Keep following Call of Duty Season 4 Update

Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded went live on July 27, 2022, introducing many new changes to the current weapon meta. With the Mercenaries of Fortune mid-season update, less popular weapon classes such as the shotgun and sniper classes are now witnessing higher pick rates than in earlier seasons.

Raven Software, in their latest update to Season 4, brought new light to the weapons from Call of Duty’s previous titles, specifically by increasing their maximum damage range and tweaking the neck damage multiplier to make every single shot count. With such creative changes, the weapon meta in Fortune’s Keep is now more diverse than ever before.

The top 5 assault rifles in Fortune’s Keep following Call of Duty Season 4 Update

Call of Duty Warzone currently features three diverse maps of Rebirth Island, Caldera, and Fortune's Keep, where players can either drop solo or with friends in the hopes of earning a Warzone victory.

Among these three, Fortune's Keep is the latest addition to Season 4, comparatively larger than Rebirth Island, yet smaller than Caldera, providing ample opportunity for frequent medium-range engagements.

With guns from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 and Black Ops Cold War now experiencing a resurgence in Warzone thanks to the recent buffs, players will be curious as to what assault rifles would be the best to equip in their loadouts for a map that favors gunfights with versatile range.

Here are the top 5 assault rifles to equip, following the Season 4 update:

5) Nikita AVT

The Nikita AVT with its legendary blueprint in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Nikita AVT is an assault rifle from Call of Duty Vanguard that arrived with the launch of Season 3 ‘Classified Arms’. This assault rifle works similarly to the Cooper Carbine, providing great sniper support with manageable recoil and a good fire rate.

The Slate Reflector as well as the G16 2.5x optic both provide excellent visibility at close and medium ranges, respectively. The .30-60 40 Round Fast Mags helps further with this weapon’s sniper support role by increasing reload quickness and bullet velocity.

Nikita AVT recommended attachments:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Kovalevskeya 546mm Sniper

- Kovalevskeya 546mm Sniper Optics - G16 2.5x / Slate Reflector

- G16 2.5x / Slate Reflector Stock - Kovalevskeya Folding

- Kovalevskeya Folding Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

- M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - .30-60 40 Round Fast Mags

- .30-60 40 Round Fast Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

- Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

- Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Brace

- Brace Perk 2 - On Hand

4) Cooper Carbine

Some available blueprints of Cooper carbine in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Cooper Carbine is yet another Vanguard assault rifle that has become quite prominent within the Warzone meta due to its versatile gunplay as well as consistent performances throughout multiple seasons. While it may not be as strong as the NZ-41, recent buffs have allowed the Cooper Carbine to be a reliable pick in general.

The SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x provides great medium to long-range accuracy, allowing players to beam opponents if they successfully land their shots. The 9mm 60 Round drum magazine also complements this build further along with the Fully Loaded perk, which provides maximum ammo upon equipping.

Cooper Carbine recommended attachments:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - 22" Custom Cooper

22" Custom Cooper Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - Cooper Custom Padded

Cooper Custom Padded Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Rear Grip - Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Magazine - 9mm 60 rounds Drums

9mm 60 rounds Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Perk1 - Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

3) M13

Some available blueprints of M13 in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The M13 is a classic Warzone weapon from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019. Reliable since the early days of Call of Duty Warzone on maps such as Verdansk, the M13 lost its former glory with the addition of Vanguard weapons. However, with the Season 4 Reloaded update, the M13 seems to be making quite a strong comeback.

The latest update increased the weapon's neck damage multiplier by almost 30%, allowing more consistent knocks when players land their shots. The minimal recoil and easy handling makes this classic gun a definite pick for new players.

M13 recommended attachments:

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Underbarrel : Commando Foregrip

: Commando Foregrip Barrel : Tempus Marksman

: Tempus Marksman Ammunition : 60 Round Mags

: 60 Round Mags Optics: VLK 3.0x / Corp Combat Holo

2) NZ-41

Some available blueprints of NZ-41 in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The NZ-41 dominated the meta for quite a long time until the release of the Season 4 Reloaded update. Although it has been dethroned from the #1 spot, this Vanguard assault rifle is still a very strong pick for players even after multiple nerfs to its recoil and damage profile.

What still makes the NZ-41 pretty reliable is its ability to eliminate opponents at very long ranges with little recoil and good bullet velocity. This weapon excels in Fortune’s Keep, due to being able to control a larger area across the map.

NZ-41 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Barrel: Orbweaver 360mm BC

Orbweaver 360mm BC Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Stock: Orbweaver E Pack

Orbweaver E Pack Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round

6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1: Brace

Brace Perk 2: Fully Loaded

1) Kilo 141

Some available blueprints of Kilo 141 in Warzone (Image via Activision)

As of now, the Kilo 141 takes the #1 spot of being the best assault rifle following the Season 4 Reloaded Update. Raven Software introduced multiple improvements to the Kilo 141 by increasing its minimum damage from 18 to 23, as well as removing the Mid Damage step, essentially eliminating the damage profile at medium ranges.

The Kilo 141 is one of the first assault rifles available to players when they launch Warzone, allowing beginners to get used to this weapon pretty quickly. Now with the damage profile at medium-range being removed, the Kilo 141 is reinstated as being one of the top weapons in Warzone as of Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded.

Kilo 141 recommended attachments:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - Singuard Arms 19.8" Prowler

Singuard Arms 19.8" Prowler Optics - Corp Combat Holo Sight / VLK 3.0x Optics

Corp Combat Holo Sight / VLK 3.0x Optics Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine - 60 Round Mags

Season 4 Reloaded is live on both Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Vanguard. It is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

