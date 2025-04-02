REPO has a handful of drones with unique features. These items may cost a fortune, but what they have to offer you and your crew can justify the premium price tag. Some can deal impressive damage, while others can protect your cargo or keep your devices full of batteries.

This article lists the five best drones in REPO, including how much they cost and what they can do for you.

5 best drones in REPO

1) Indestructible drone

The indestructible drone could have been much more than a glorified item protector (Image via Semiwork || YouTube @Wurps)

The sole purpose of the indestructible drone is to protect your valuable items from sustaining damage. Whatever it attaches to will be indestructible and impervious to incoming attacks.

The indestructible drone can be used during missions with higher difficulty and in areas full of valuable stuff. You can carry items around, but this puts them at risk of being dented or thrown into walls, which could ruin their condition and put a massive stop to their overall value.

It is a missed opportunity for the indestructible drone to be used as a weapon to bash against monsters. No matter how hard you try to bash an item with the drone attached, it will do no damage. This means it can protect your cargo.

The indestructible drone is available in the Service Station between $24000 and $30000.

2) Zero gravity drone

The zero gravity drone is quite convenient to have on your person (Image via Semiwork || YouTube @Wurps)

The zero gravity drone reduces the gravity of whatever it is attached to, which makes it easier to transport and carry things around. If you run out of batteries for your melee and ranged weapons, attach this device to whatever you can find and go to town.

The zero gravity can be bought from the Service Station for $25000. It is a worthy investment since it can help transport cargo easily and be used to fight back. However, you should be mindful since it can drain batteries fast and cause damage to nearby items.

3) Recharge drone

The recharge drone can save you from a messy situation (Image via Semiwork || YouTube @ Wurps)

If you spend hours playing REPO, you will notice that most items are battery-operated. The more you use a specific item, the faster its batteries drop, which can be a massive headache during a run.

Fortunately, the recharge drone has you covered since it can save your items from running out of batteries. The device can charge your items during a run and stop you from purchasing multiple copies of the same item in case their battery dies.

The recharge drone can be purchased from the Service Station for only $4000. It is cheap and handy to bring around on tougher missions.

4) Roll drone

The roll drone can keep you away from danger (Image via Semiwork || YouTube @Wurps)

The roll drone has a few defensive and offensive capabilities. You can attach it to an enemy and let them roll away. You can also attach it to specific items. It can be handy if you need a distraction or if your crew sees a clear path to the extraction site and is short on men to carry the cargo.

The roll drone is priced between $9000 and $11000 in the Service Station. This is one of the few items with rare uses, but you can get creative and reap its benefits.

5) Feather drone

The feather drone can make things light as a feather (Image via Semiwork || YouTube @Wurps)

The best part about the feather drone is that it can make heavy objects light and convenient to carry or drag around, especially in much harder runs. Most of the valuable items in the game are heavy, making them a hassle to transport, but this device can remove that thorn from your side.

The feather drone is priced between $15000 and $18000, which is a lot of money but a worthy investment.

REPO is now available on PC via Steam.

