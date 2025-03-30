The map player count upgrade in REPO, explained

The map player count upgrade in REPO can help detect fellow players around the map, which is extremely useful in large areas full of valuable loot and monsters. It is easy to get lost and separated once the situation gets out of hand, but getting a feel of the layout and knowing where to go next would be convenient.

Ad

This article covers everything you must know about the map player count upgrade, from how much it costs, where to acquire it, and how it works. Navigating haunted areas can be troublesome, but this player upgrade can give your crew a quick break to get your bearings before you start running around aimlessly.

REPO players shouldn't ignore the map player count upgrade

Finding your allies will be much more convenient with this upgrade (Image via semiwork)

If you have trouble keeping track of your crew with zero visibility, you can whip out your tracker and identify where they are easily with this upgrade. REPO is full of monsters and the scariest part is splitting up with your crew; fortunately, you can monitor their whereabouts with a player upgrade.

Ad

Trending

Also read: The sprint speed upgrade in REPO, explained

While the main purpose of this upgrade is to track your friends, you can also use it to find their remains and bring them back to life. If you have a full party breaking into a haunted location, you should consider purchasing this upgrade and assigning someone quick on their feet to evade incoming attacks.

Running is a core gameplay mechanic of this co-op experience and players will likely run in any direction away from danger. Once the dust settles, it is time to regroup, and this player upgrade can find your friends much faster than checking each room and crevice, hoping to find a friendly face.

Ad

Where can you acquire the map player count upgrade?

The map player count upgrade can be purchased from the Service Station. It is among the expensive player upgrades since it has an $11000 premium price tag. It is worth noting that this item rarely appears in the inventory, and you shouldn't skip on the opportunity, especially if you have a full crew going in.

Ad

The map player count upgrade can help improve communication within a crew (Image via semiwork)

While other player upgrades involve improving a player's carrying capacity, speed, and reach, this upgrade can help transform a crew into a well-oiled machine. Only one player can have this upgrade equipped, and it should go to a player who can direct every other member under pressure.

Ad

Also read: The extra jump upgrade in REPO, explained

This is one of those player upgrades that can benefit a whole group. If you're running solo without any backup, you might as well save your hard-earned money for solo upgrades like range, stamina, and health.

The map player count upgrade is meant to monitor where your friends are and this can be used to plot out a course to reach the extraction point. You can coordinate with your friends and plan where to go first, but whoever has this upgrade equipped must be positioned at the back in case things go sideways.

Ad

REPO is now available on PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.