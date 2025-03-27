The sprint speed upgrade in REPO, explained

The sprint speed upgrade in REPO has a handful of unique combat and defensive applications. Your playable characters have no superhuman capabilities and enhancements, but these player upgrades can increase your chances of surviving and will level the playing field. Speed is the name of the game, and this upgrade can save you from dying at the hands of monsters.

This article will cover everything you and your crew must know about the sprint speed upgrade, from how much it costs, where you can buy it, and a few tips and tricks to make the most of this player upgrade. Running away isn't cowardice, but it can give your crew an edge to survive a run and escape with enough valuable loot.

The sprint speed upgrade in REPO is a game-changer

This is one of the most useful player upgrades in the game (Image via semiwork)

The sprint speed upgrade allows your character to zoom through the area with great speed. While the monsters in REPO are fast, strong, and cunning, you can at least match their speed with this upgrade. You can run much faster and longer while carrying valuable loot and use the speed to gain momentum to bash an enemy with a durable melee weapon.

This upgrade is excellent for self-preservation and carrying more loot to the extraction point. The key to winning this game is to avoid being cornered by monsters and have enough good loot to spare. If your allies are too stingy, you could leave them in the dust and run around in circles to prove how useful this upgrade can be.

If you don't mind saving yourself first, you could zoom through the area and leave your allies to fend for themselves. On the other hand, you could take advantage of your speed to hurt enemy monsters. It could increase your chances of taking damage, but this will put you on the good side of your allies.

Where can you acquire the sprint speed upgrade?

The sprint speed upgrade isn't cheap but it is necessary (Image via semiwork)

The sprint speed upgrade can be purchased from the Service Station, the in-game item shop that has all of your needs. It is on the more expensive side, and it is priced between $6000 and $8000. While the premium price tag may dissuade you from purchasing this player upgrade, it is a worthy investment.

Running away and running toward danger can be easily done with this player upgrade. You can save lives, loot, or save yourself from monsters, and it can spice up the gameplay experience. Think of this player upgrade as a perfect gift for running away at great speed while having the strength to carry decent loot.

REPO is now available on PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

