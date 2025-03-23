How to use shockwave grenade in REPO

The shockwave grenade is a throwable item in REPO, and it can stun and daze any poor monster standing within the blast radius. It is not as effective as other throwables that can deal impressive damage, but it still has its perks. You and your crew shouldn't underestimate this grenade since it can give you a few seconds to breathe when the situation is heading south.

This article will cover everything you need to know about the shockwave grenade, including where to find it, how much it costs, when to use it, and more. While most players would prefer explosive throwables like a standard grenade, it can cause problems like compromising the condition of your loot. Conversely, this variant will diminish your fear of ruining your run.

How should you use a shockwave grenade in REPO?

The shockwave grenade is quite useful (Image via semiwork)

Unlike other throwable items in REPO, the shockwave grenade doesn't damage any target — it stuns them and emits a concussive wave that can push them into walls. These few seconds can be used for your crew to charge in and bash a monster with melee weapons or use the time to loot and run for the extraction point.

Here is a quick step-by-step guide on how to properly use a shockwave grenade:

Select the shockwave grenade from your inventory.

Wait for monsters to clump up before throwing.

Press E on your keyboard to throw the grenade.

The shockwave grenade will trigger upon impact, so it is best for large groups. While it may not be as deadly as other grenades, it can still cause damage if a monster is launched towards damaging structures. It is much more effective to use it in corridors or narrow hallways without items to break.

This throwable has an impressive range of 30 meters, which is the farthest you can throw any item in the game. REPO's shockwave grenade is useful, especially when a horde starts piling up and you must clear the crowd before making your next move. As mentioned earlier, this throwable doesn't do direct damage upon detonation, and your best hope will be that the monsters are thrown towards harder objects.

Where can you acquire a shockwave grenade in REPO?

The shockwave grenade is not powerful but effective (Image via semiwork)

The shockwave grenade can be purchased from the Service Station, the in-game shop that randomly spawns whatever item the game thinks you may want or need before continuing each run. This throwable item is relatively cheap, and each piece is priced between $3000 and $8000.

There is an extremely low chance of this throwable killing a monster; hoping that your target is badly injured and crashes into the wall can do the job. The main purpose of this item is to distract the lurking threat and give you enough time to do what is necessary, which always comes down to running away with your loot and lives or attacking a monster while it is down.

REPO is available on PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

