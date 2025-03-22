How to use roll drone in REPO

The roll drone is a useful item in REPO that can save lives, time, and valuable items and be used for fun. As the name implies, whatever item you attach this drone to can roll around the area. This applies to expensive items, melee weapons, and many more. Owing to the game's physics system, in-game objects react to your slightest move, and deploying one during a run could be a make-or-break move.

This article covers everything you and your crew must know about this drone before spending your hard-earned money on each run. We discuss the cost of each drone, where they can be acquired, and share a few lifesaving tips and tricks.

How should you use the roll drone in REPO?

The roll drone has a few offensive capabilities that shouldn't be ignored (Image via Semiwork Studios)

This is one of the few drones that has a few functions. You can attach it to certain items to make it easier for your crew to move them around during a run or you can use it against enemy monsters. There is no shortage of monsters in REPO, and this drone could help lessen your problems by letting them roll away for a few seconds.

Follow these step to use the roll drone effectively:

Select the roll drone from your inventory.

Pick an item, monster, ally, or yourself.

Press E on your keyboard to trigger the drone.

on your keyboard to trigger the drone. Watch the drone do its job for a few seconds.

Note that the effects last for a few seconds. This can come in handy during an encounter where you can use yourself as bait to distract the monsters. Attaching it to your person can drastically increase your roll distance compared to without it.

Other applications include using it on slightly heavier items with great value to drag them to the extraction vehicle faster. If a monster has been getting on your nerves, attach the roll drone to it and enjoy a few seconds of peace before it finds its footing and starts hunting you down again.

Another way to use the roll drone is attaching it to your melee weapons. Take a weapon that is much lighter and easy to handle, like the baseball bat, and attach the drone to increase the base damage and take advantage of the bounce impact. This item is one of the more useful drones that encourage you to get creative during runs.

Where can you acquire a roll drone?

The roll drone is a gift that keeps on giving (Image via Semiwork Studios)

The roll drone can be purchased from the Service Station, like every other weapon, drone, tool, and miscellaneous item. This drone is priced between $9000 and $11000, which is a lot of money but a worthy investment.

Haunted locations become less scary if you have a fun device to play with. The roll drone can help you secure a higher payout, deal damage to enemies by amplifying your melee weapons, and become a nuisance to lurking monsters.

