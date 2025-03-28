The extra jump upgrade in REPO, explained

REPO is a game where players are sent to haunted locations to steal valuable items while evading monsters. This task is easier said than done since these enemies are trained to kill and aren't kind to outsiders in their territory. You will be forced to run for your lives. Sometimes, running won't save you from certain demise.

Semiwork Studios has included a fun little player upgrade that grants you an extra jump, allowing you to make bold moves to escape such situations. This article covers everything you and your crew must know about the extra jump upgrade, like where to get it, how much it costs, and how it works.

The extra jump upgrade is a godsend in REPO

Jumping once isn't enough for this multiplayer experience (Image via semiwork)

Running away from monsters is a core gameplay mechanic in REPO, especially since these enemies can inflict impressive damage and eliminate you easily. While running away can delay the inevitable, the extra jump upgrade allows you to reach higher places by jumping twice, and it can keep you safe from a monster's reach.

Think of this player upgrade as the double-jump feature in most games, and your character can use it to run from certain situations. The extra jump has the same function, but the only difference is that it is locked behind a premium price tag from the in-game shop.

The extra jump upgrade can be useful, especially if a monster is hot on your heels, and you're coming off a tall ledge. You can take a leap of faith to reach the next area and watch the monsters fall to their demise, or gloat since they can't get you.

There are many other offensive applications, like running toward the monster and using the extra jump to throw them off and buy your crew enough time to loot and run.

Where can you acquire the extra jump upgrade?

You can purchase the extra jump upgrade at the Service Station. It is priced at $12000, making it one of the most expensive player upgrades, and for good reason. It can help you get away from danger and reach taller areas with valuable loot.

The extra jump can get you out of certain situations (Image via semiwork)

While the rest of your crew will have to make do with one measly jump, you can leave them in the dust by showing off your extra jump ability.

This player upgrade may not save you from dying during missions on higher difficulties. However, it can help you secure more loot and give monsters a run for their money by becoming a slippier target.

REPO is now available on PC via Steam.

