The tumble launch upgrade in REPO, explained

Although the tumble launch upgrade in REPO may not sound like much, it can literally save your life. This player upgrade will be your safety button whenever things go awry. You can shrink down and throw your body in any direction, but it can be risky if you don't have enough momentum.

This article covers everything you and your crew must know about the tumble launch upgrade, from where to acquire it, how much it costs, as well as a few tips and tricks for this maneuver. The enemy monsters are aggressive and your short stature can be your greatest advantage if you tumble in the right direction.

The tumble launch upgrade is a great option in REPO

The regular tumble is nothing next to this player upgrade (Image via semiwork)

The tumble launch upgrade can help you get across a room and away from danger. The monsters in REPO are fast and sometimes just running away from them isn't enough to survive. Fortunately, you can use the basic tumble maneuver, but this player upgrade takes it to the next step by increasing your launch distance.

This upgrade comes in handy when all else has failed since you can throw yourself like a ball and hope you have made enough distance between yourself and the pursuing monsters.

Here is a quick step-by-step walkthrough to perform a tumble launch:

Start rolling in any direction.

Press the space bar on your keyboard to tumble roll.

It is worth noting that you must time your tumble roll to make the most of it. Once you nail down the timing, your character will be launched as far as you can see. It is much more effective than your average tumble.

How to acquire the tumble launch upgrade

The tumble launch is an excellent maneuver to have in the game (Image via semiwork)

You can purchase the tumble launch upgrade from the Service Station, and it is priced between $4000 and $5000. Purchasing this player upgrade early is a worthy investment, especially in missions that have a higher difficulty level. This tactic is good for extra mobility and saves you from the horrors the game has in store.

The tumble launch is a glorified dodge roll out of harm's way. You can use it for fun if you prefer jumping instead of walking and this could work as a perfect distraction against pursuing monsters.

REPO is now available on PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

