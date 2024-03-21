5 best games at 75% off during Steam Spring Sale 2024

The Steam Spring Sale 2024 is live and in full force, bringing deep discounts on games and making now a perfect time to stock up your library. This is one of the shortest sales of the year, and with summer quickly approaching, deciding which game to get is paramount.

With several titles across all genres on discount, we've compiled a list of five great games at 75% off during the Steam Spring Sale 2024. These games are available for an extremely low price and have a lot of content that's worth the money.

Here are five games available at 75% off during the Steam Spring Sale 2024.

Note: This article is based on the author's opinion.

5 great titles at 75% off During the Steam Spring Sale 2024

1) It Takes Two (75% off at $9.99)

It Takes Two is a co-op puzzle adventure game with much heart and soul. The game was praised by fans and critics alike for being unique and intuitive while having an emotional narrative. The story is arguably one of the strongest aspects of the game, but the gameplay keeps you hooked.

It Takes Two has puzzle-based levels that require you and your co-op partner to solve. The game has a small runtime and can be finished in under 10 hours. Through the Friend Pass system, only one player is required to own a copy of It Takes Two to play multiplayer. Players can share their Friend Pass for remote play with others who don't own the game.

2) Far Cry 3 (75% off at $4.99)

Far Cry 3 is regarded as one of the best in the franchise. The series was already famous before the release of Far Cry 3, but this propelled it to greater heights. The success of Far Cry 3 led to many inspiring games in the modern day. Ubisoft had it big with this action FPS game, whose iconic moments are discussed even today.

Far Cry 3 follows the same jungle/tropical theme as its predecessors. The game is set on the fictional Rook Islands that house notorious pirates, mercenary groups, and waylaid tourists.

The open-world game has a lot of content to explore. Far Cry 3 holds up even by today's modern gaming standards and is a great buy at $4.99 during this year's Steam Spring Sale.

3) DmC: Devil May Cry (75% off at $7.49)

This Devil May Cry reboot game by Ninja Theory was widely eviscerated by fans and critics. DmC: Devil May Cry featured edgier characters and a subpar story that was not appreciated by hardcore fans of the series. However, Ninja Theory's reboot does a lot of things right.

The combat for this game is incredibly smooth and polished. Combos feel natural to pull off and each new weapon syncs up well with Dante's abilities. As stated earlier, the writing and plot leave much to be desired, but the core gameplay is fantastic.

For fans of the hack-and-slash genre, DmC: Devil May Cry is a great game to get this Steam Spring Sale 2024.

4) Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (75% off at $4.99)

Speaking of great hack-and-slash games, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor is an easy shout-out. Released in 2014, Shadow of Mordor utilizes the patented Nemesis system, a game mechanic that allows NPCs to rise through the ranks in-game.

The Nemesis system was arguably the stand-out feature in the game, but Shadow of Mordor doesn't hold back in its combat system. Players can take on hordes of Uruk and feel nigh unstoppable while fighting.

Shadow of Mordor is not connected canonically to the Lord of the Rings universe and follows the story of Talion, a ranger on a quest for vengeance. Shadow of Mordor has a sequel as well, which is also discounted during the Steam Spring Sale 2024.

5) Resident Evil 2 (75% off at $9.99)

This last entry on the list is one that horror game fans will truly enjoy. Resident Evil 2 is a remake of a classic Resident Evil title from the early 2000s. Following the story of Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, the game is an excellent throwback to a simpler time when strategy and patience were a big part of horror games.

Many moments in Resident Evil 2 make you jump out of your seat. From being chased by a relentless pursuer to avoiding the infected in tight rooms, Resident Evil 2 is a game that's all about atmosphere and tension.

Currently on sale at 75% off at $9.99, this game is an excellent buy during the Steam Spring Sale 2024.

