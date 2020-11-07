5 best games like GTA 5 for high-end smartphones

GTA 5 has one of the best graphics for any open-world PC game today. The game provides significant storylines that keep players glued to their screens for hours. And while some earlier titles from the Grand Theft Auto franchise have been ported to the mobile platform, GTA 5 is still not released for the same.

This absence makes it one of the most-awaited games for mobile users. However, until it comes out on smartphones, there are several alternatives from the open-world genre available on Android.

Five best GTA 5 replacements for high-end devices

#1 Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

Image via Gangstar YT

One of the best games that looks like GTA 5 is Gangstar Vegas. It offers HD-quality graphics and an exciting storyline, all from Vegas city. A player can acquire lots of legendary weapons and various muscle cars, tanks, and fighter jets. The game is developed by Gameloft Studios, which is a renowned gaming publisher.

Download Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime from here.

#2 Gangstar New Orleans

Image via HOT APP YT

The second game from Gameloft with 3D visuals is Gangster New Orleans. The game features a magnificent open-world atmosphere and has lots of action-packed missions, something seen in GTA 5. The main aim of the player is to rule the underworld using any means necessary. There will be a variety of weapons that can be used to aid the players in this objective.

Download Gangstar New Orleans from here.

#3 Auto Gangsters

Image via APKUPure.com

Another excellent choice for players who love to play open-world games is Auto Gangsters. The game involves missions across three cities, which include Vegas, Liberty City, and San Andreas. Sounds suspiciously familiar to GTA, right? It also features some good quality 3D graphics with high-end vehicles and weapons models.

Download Auto Gangsters from here.

#4 Payback 2: The Battle Sandbox

Image via Apex Design YT

Payback 2 is one of the most action-packed and engaging open-world games, similar to GTA 5. Players can take part in car races to win money and unlock more awesome cars and other vehicles. They can even equip a tank to create havoc in the town for more fun, as well as complete lots of fascinating missions.

Download Payback 2:The Battle Sandbox from here.

#5 Gangs Town Story

Image via APKUPure.com

Gangs Town Story is a popular open-world game with smooth-quality graphics, like GTA 5. The title has easy-to-learn controls for driving and shooting while roaming around the city. A player can complete a bunch of interesting missions by equipping different cars and getting his/her hands on lots of weapons like assault rifles, flamethrowers, and more.

Download Gangs Town Story from here.

