REPO is an online multiplayer experience where you and your friends can pursue a career of becoming criminals, but your victims are monsters instead of businessmen. Breaking and entering sounds easier said than done, but these monsters aren't kind to outsiders roaming their halls and taking their stuff. While melee and ranged weapons are effective, you could use a few grenades on your person.

This article covers 5 of the best throwable items available in the game and what they can do for your crew.

5 Best grenades in REPO

1) The human grenade

This grenade can clear a horde in no time (Image via semiwork)

Unlike most throwable items in the game, the human grenade can be acquired at the Secret Shop, not from the Service Station. Perhaps its destructive capabilities were reason enough for the game developers to hide this item from the rest since it can damage anything or anyone standing within the blast radius. Enemy monsters will be decimated, but it can also hurt your allies.

You can hurl this grenade at least 10 meters, and it deals 25 damage, which can hurt large monsters. It is worth noting that you should handle these things with great caution. They are affordably priced between $3000 and $8000, making this throwable a compelling choice if you are short on the budget.

2) Rubber duck

The rubber duck is much more dangerous than you might think (Image via semiwork || YouTube @Bread)

This throwable item isn't a grenade in the traditional sense, but it is much more dangerous than a standard hand grenade. Unlike other grenades, this will not explode on impact and bounce around the room before it detonates. You and your crew should run as far away as you can before it explodes since it can hurt you as well and damage valuable items.

The rubber duck shares the same range and damage as the human grenade, but it ricochets thanks to its rubbery texture. Anything or anyone standing within the blast radius is at risk of being blown up to pieces. As a dangerous explosive, this item has a premium price tag between $16000 and $20000.

If you have enough money to spare, you should have one of these in your inventory when things are starting to go awry.

3) Grenade

You can never go wrong with a standard grenade (Image via semiwork || YouTube @Bread)

Other than being cheap and effective, the standard grenade is something every player should be familiar with. It is a small throwable device with a modest range of 10 meters, but it is much more deadly than both previous throwables combined. The grenade can deal 160 base damage, which is more than enough to take out a small horde of monsters and hurt medium-sized monsters.

This item can be purchased from the Service Station for only $3000. It is arguably the best explosive item in the game since it is cheap and deals the most damage. Other grenades feel like a gimmick device, but a standard hand grenade can do the most damage.

4) Duct taped grenade

Throwing a duct taped grenade in the field should be your last resort (Image via semiwork)

If you think one human grenade is a mistake, imagine throwing a bundle of three and watching every monster, player, and item get eviscerated with a symphony of explosions. The duct-taped grenade is overkill since it is three human grenades that will detonate simultaneously.

You can deal 75 total damage since each individual grenade can do 25, making it a great choice for hordes. Similar to the human grenade, this item can be purchased from the Secret Shop instead of the Service Station. Prices may vary, but it is commonly seen between the $3000 and $10000 range. If you have extra cash on you, it wouldn't be a bad idea to carry one as a deterrent.

5) Shockwave grenade

The shockwave grenade may not deal any damage, but it can give enemies an aggressive push (Image via semiwork)

While most throwables deal damage, the shockwave grenade is meant to clear a room of monsters. It is easy to get overrun by smaller enemies, especially in missions with greater difficulty, but the shockwave grenade could push them out of the way and buy you enough time to run and loot whatever you can carry.

The shockwave grenade can't damage anything on impact, but enemy monsters will likely crash into walls, which can hurt them a little. This grenade can be thrown across 30 meters, the farthest you can throw any grenade in the game. It may not deal damage, but it can buy you some time to breathe.

Each grenade has unique perks, different prices, and ranges. If you and your crew are stuck in a tight spot, an explosive might solve or make your problems worse. So watch out for where you throw the grenades.

REPO is now available on PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

