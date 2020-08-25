5 best GTA V mods in the game’s history

While GTA 5 is hands down one of the best video games ever created, its gameplay does lack certain nuances that can be easily fixed with the use of a few player-made mods. Mods are a cheap and simple way to revamp your gaming experience.

Here are our top 5 picks for the best GTA V mods ever created in the game’s history, in no particular order. These mods really enhance GTA V and help you make the most of your game.

Five best GTA V mods in the game’s history

1) Dismemberment/Gore

Dismemberment/Gore (Image credits: GTAall.com)

For a game that focuses so much on killing and slaughtering people, GTA V is not all that gory or realistic. With a brutal and sadistic character like Trevor, we would expect more gore from GTA V, and that is precisely what the Dismemberment/Gore mod adds to the gameplay.

When you go on a killing spree next time, there will be more splashes of blood and explosions of body parts, making the game’s violence feel extremely real.

2) Home Invasion

Home Invasion (Image credits: gta5-mods.com)

This ingenious mod makes it possible for you to break into people’s homes and threaten them to give up all their money and valuables. Home Invasion is a well-made mod that allows you to stage robberies at various homes in Los Santos.

Advertisement

The Home Invasion mod has seven distinct types of homes to loot, ranging from apartments to mansions. The best part is if you intimidate or shoot a pedestrian fast enough, there will be no police dispatch to disturb your robbery.

3) GTA Realism

GTA Realism (Image credits: gta5-mods.com)

GTA V is a pretty unrealistic game. With the police blindly following you without a strategy and missing literally every shot they take at you, GTA V can sometimes feel less challenging to seasoned players.

The GTA Realism mod fixes this issue and adds very realistic requirements for any player to adhere to, which means that you can no longer carry around a ton of guns and rocket launchers anymore. The players must manage weight and physically pick up guns to use them, apart from several more realistic additions to the script.

4) Open All Interiors

Open all Interiors (Image credits: GTAall.com)

While GTA V is an open-world game that allows you to explore and roam around as much as you want, a point of frustration for a lot of players can be the restricted entry into buildings.

For a truly immersive open-world experience, the Open All Interiors mod can be your perfect ally. Spice up your gameplay with a mod that makes it possible for you to explore all the buildings and structures from inside. The mod also adds incredible detailing to every interior that you visit.

5) Gangs of Los Santos

Gangs of Los Santos (Image credits: gta5-mods.com)

Even the creators realize that the absence of gang violence in GTA V was a bit of a disappointment for players, especially since gang violence has been such an integral part of the series.

Here is where the Gangs of Los Santos mod comes in. With the ghetto areas of Los Santos now split up into gang territories, you can no longer venture into some areas without facing trouble with the gangs.