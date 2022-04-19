5 best keepsakes for players to use in Elden Ring 

Keepsakes are gifts that players can choose from in Elden Ring before starting their journey across the Lands Between. These keepsakes provide a slight boost to players in some way that will make the early game a bit easier.

While some of them provide a small health boost, others offer an additional flask charge. Players are free to choose whatever they like or rather what they feel might make a difference in the early stages.

Tarnished Paopu ✨ @PaopuJPG



Can't believe I'm finally starting Elden Ring



What origin and keepsake did you go for? I went for Vagabond with Crimson Amber Medallion. Here we goCan't believe I'm finally starting Elden RingWhat origin and keepsake did you go for?I went for Vagabond with Crimson Amber Medallion. Here we go 💕Can't believe I'm finally starting Elden Ring 😭What origin and keepsake did you go for? 👀 I went for Vagabond with Crimson Amber Medallion. https://t.co/91g1YyQ51S

The problem is that new players often get confused because of the sheer number of options provided to them. The following article will list five of those that are better than the rest and will definitely come in handy in all situations.

Note: The choice of keepsakes is ultimately up to the player. This list provides guidance to those who might feel lost.

Every keepsake that players should consider choosing in Elden Ring

1) Golden Seed

Golden Seed can allow players to obtain one extra health flask in the early game (Image via Elden Ring)

Health flasks in Elden Ring cannot simply be bought from merchants or crafted from basic materials. These highly valuable items can only be obtained by trading Golden Seeds at a site of grace.

Initially, one Golden Seed gives one health flask, but it later increases to two per flask, then three per flask, and more. Therefore, having access to one Golden Seed right at the beginning can always come in handy.

This is because players merely start with three health flasks and one mana flask, which they can allocate between each other at no cost. However, this one starting Golden Seed will now increase the number to four health flasks, making difficult fights in the early game a little bit forgiving.

2) Lands Between Rune

The 3000 runes in the early gameplay a massive role in leveling up (Image via Elden Ring)

Runes are the primary currency that can be used for almost anything and everything in the game. It is basically the equivalent of money in the Lands Between, and players will need an abundance of those during their playthroughs.

However, the early game of Elden Ring does not have enemies that drop enough runes. Gamers can merely get 50 or 100 runes at a time, which makes farming them a bit hectic.

Therefore, starting with this keepsake will provide players with 3000 runes instantly, which can be used to boost their character level massively or buy some potent item that can alter the course of the initial journey.

3) Stonesword Key

Stonesword Keys can be used to open sealed doors for amazing loot (Image via Elden Ring)

Elden Ring's world is filled with several dungeons, caves, and doors that cannot be accessed by normal means. Instead, players must open the seals using Stonesword Keys to access whatever is inside those areas.

The good part is that most of those sealed locations often hold powerful weapons, talismans, spirit summons, or ashes of war that can be considered meta-defining.

Therefore, starting with this keepsake will provide players with two Stonesword Keys that can be used to open at least one of those sealed doors. These are purchasable from merchants as well, but they cost 2000 runes each, which is not affordable when enemies barely drop 50 or 100 runes at most.

4) Fanged Imp Ashes

Fanged Imp Ashes are extremely powerful on account of the bleed damage (Image via Gamer Guru/YouTube)

Spirit Summons in Elden Ring are often scattered all across the world. However, not all of them are good enough to be used in fights. Amongst the early game Spirit Summons, the Lone Wolf ashes provided by Ranni are quite good.

However, if players really want something that can obliterate bosses, then the Fanged Imp Ashes are worth a try. These spirits can proc bleed status effect very quickly, making taking down early game enemies a piece of cake.

5) Cracket Pot

Debuffs from cracket pots are quite good against bosses (Image via Elden Ring)

Cracket Pot is a crafting item that can be used to obtain throwing pots (consumables) in the game. They come in quite handy as these craftable consumables can be used to apply either debuffs or damage to enemies.

It is not high-priority, but it's something that can make fights a bit easier. Therefore, players can consider going for this keepsake if they feel that the others are not worth it.

Edited by Shaheen Banu