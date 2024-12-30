5 best Legends to counter Mirage in Apex Legends

Mirage in Apex Legends surfaced as one of the better Support characters in the previous season. However, Season 24 buffed the entire Assault class and made it difficult for a support meta to continue. One of the biggest buffs for these aggressive characters is the ability to highlight an enemy after cracking their shields for the whole team. This is a massive disadvantage for Mirage as his main body is highlighted, making his doppelgangers only a visual trick.

Ad

Mirage in Apex Legends depends on his cloaking ability and decoys to carry out strategies. However, the new seasonal class abilities for Assault make it difficult to evade enemies while being highlighted through the map terrain. Although he has a good ability kit and can come in clutch in some scenarios, it has become easier to counter Mirage in the game.

This article will highlight the best characters you can pick to counter Mirage in Apex Legends.

Ad

Trending

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this article have been updated to match the Apex Legends Takeover seasonal update that went live on February 24, 2025. Fans can expect to see changes in the article for future updates.

Which characters are best to counter Mirage in Apex Legends?

Here is a list of five characters you can pick in Apex Legends to counter Mirage:

Ad

1) Bloodhound

Bloodhound is a Recon character in Apex Legends. The tactical ability can be used to scan enemies in a certain range and track them down as the opponents are highlighted. Mirage clones are also affected by this scan so it could be a bit tricky to find the real one. You will need to check the movement of each clone to find your target. Once you find Mirage, you can score an easy kill.

Ad

Bloodhound in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Also read: 5 best Legends to counter Crypto

Ad

Bloodhound’s ultimate performs like an enhanced Threat Vision where the surrounding environment shifts to a monochrome view. All targets are highlighted for Bloodhound, making it easier to chase enemies and spot enemies trying to attach your team. You can use the passive ability to track footprints and find Mirage with ease.

2) Fuse

Fuse is an Assault legend who can deploy sticky grenades as his tactical ability. You can throw down these cluster explosives near Mirage and check for the damage indicator. Once the real Mirage takes damage, his health bar and shield level will become visible. This information can be used to track the enemy and spray him down to get a quick elimination.

Ad

Fuse in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Fuse’s ultimate ability is a great way to trap Mirage players. The ring of fire can block him inside and highlight his location for you, making him an easy target. You can also spam grenades toward the clones and check if they flicker since the decoys are illusions and cannot be damaged.

Ad

3) Ash

Ash received some major buffs in Season 24 which catapulted her popularity and pick rate. Her ability kit received some reworks which made her tactical power more reliable and increased the teleport distance for the ultimate. These are great tweaks that make her evasive and also capable of catching enemies off-guard. Alternatively, her kit can be used to evade opponents when necessary.

Ash in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Also read: Apex Legends will reportedly remove DX11 support in future update

Ad

Ash can easily snare Mirage during gunfights and then proceed to crack his shield. Once cracked, he will be highlighted for the entire team and make it difficult for him to use decoys and escape. In case Mirage does make it out alive, Ash can use her ultimate to chase him down and score the elimination.

4) Wattson

Wattson is a Controller character in Apex Legends. Her tactical ability can be used during gunfights to create traps that can damage enemies if they cross the fences. You can use this tactic to filter out Mirage clones from the real one. If the real one crosses the fence, you will be able to spot the health bar on top of his character model.

Ad

Wattson in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Wattson’s ultimate does not play any significant role in this scenario. But the Pylon can be deployed in the vicinity to avoid being bombarded with grenades while receiving free shield regeneration. This can help your team stay in the fight for longer without needing to worry about their shields depleting.

Ad

5) Valkyrie

Valkyrie is another Recon character in EA’s battle royale. Her tactical ability can damage and stun opponents from a safe distance. These missiles can be used over Mirage clones as the stun effect will only apply to the real opponent. Moreover, the missiles deal a small amount of damage that would activate the health bar view on top of the real Mirage.

Valkyrie in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Read more: 5 best Legends to counter Loba

Ad

Valkyrie’s ultimate ability has a passive effect that detects enemies in an area while you are airborne and skydiving on the map. This can be used to track down Mirage if the enemy decides to run away from the battlefield and reset.

Mirage in Apex Legends is effective during team fights when it comes to reviving knocked allies as he can cloak both characters and provide some cover. The cloaking ability becomes active when healing or using the respawn beacon. This is where control abilities like Ash's tactical come in handy as it can trap Mirage in place.

Ad

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.