5 best Legends to counter Loba in Apex Legends

Loba in Apex Legends received hefty buffs in the previous season which created a dominating Support meta. However, the new Season 24 update has pushed the Assault class to the top. Although Loba still occupies the meta spot on some of the team compositions, her effectiveness has reduced considerably after the recent nerf to her ultimate ability cooldown off-drop.

Loba in Apex Legends has two tactical charges in her base kit which makes her difficult to chase or catch. Her ability to evade is one of the best things apart from the access to loot at almost all times while playing a match. The ultimate ability truly shines in the finals zones when you can swipe away care package weapons from safe areas without exposing yourself to enemies.

This article will highlight the most effective characters you can pick to counter Loba in Apex Legends.

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this article have been updated to match the Apex Legends Takeover seasonal update that went live on February 24, 2025. Fans can expect to see changes in the article for future updates.

What are the best characters that can counter Loba in Apex Legends?

Here are some of the best characters that you can use to counter Loba in Apex Legends:

1) Fuse

Fuse is an Assault character in Apex Legends. His tactical ability can be used to poke enemies from a safe distance. It can also destroy building doors and legend abilities like Rampart walls. This ability can be used to destroy Loba’s ultimate and make it difficult for your opponents to gather loot effortlessly. You can also target any enemy trying to loot from Loba’s ultimate to potentially score an easy knockdown.

Fuse in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Fuse’s ultimate ability can be used to trap opponents inside a circle of fire. This strategy will generally force Loba to use her tactical ability and reposition, leaving her squad in a disadvantageous 3v2 situation. You can take advantage of such scenarios to rake in kill points.

2) Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie is another Assault legend with aggressive abilities. Her tactical charge can be used to damage enemies behind solid cover like rocks and walls. In late zones, Loba players tend to place their ultimates in front of doors to block access. You can use Maggie’s tactical to break the door and shoot down Loba’s ultimate.

Mad Maggie in EA's battle royale (Image via EA)

Mad Maggie’s ultimate is a great initiating tool that can be used to gain a speed boost to catch enemies off-guard. When the ability hits enemies, it deals a small amount of damage and disorients them. You can combine this effect with a full-team rush to pick up quick squad eliminations.

3) Ash

Ash has received a list of buffs in Season 24 and sits at the helm as the meta pick. The devs reworked her ability kit and provided her with a new ability that allows players to dash mid-air in any direction. Her ultimate ability was also tweaked so it can teleport over longer distances. Her snare received an update that makes it more reliable.

Ash in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Ash can snare Loba and her teammates with ease if you spot them looting from the Black Market. This makes them easy targets that you can eliminate and score kill points. Once trapped, you can also choose to teleport over to the location of the enemy team and finish the knocked enemies. Alternatively, you can use the ultimate to chase the weakened opponents as they try to retreat and heal their injuries.

4) Rampart

Rampart is a Controller legend who has access to a fast-firing machine gun as her ultimate. This ability can be used to destroy temporary covers and building doors. It packs a heavy punch and can destroy Loba’s ultimate almost instantaneously. We recommend waiting for the opponents to engage with Loba’s ultimate ability first to score a few easy kills.

Rampart in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Rampart’s tactical ability can be used to create damage amplification walls to help you in team fights. The machine gun can also be used to knockdown Loba players with ease before they can teleport away since its activation time is a bit long. It is best to target Loba in such scenarios as she can run away and revive the rest of the team for a full reset.

5) Horizon

Horizon is a Skirmisher character in Apex Legends. Her tactical ability allows players to quickly gain a height advantage. It is useful in initiating team fights with teams occupying high-ground areas like roofs of buildings. You can combine this ability with her ultimate to temporarily trap enemies and score some easy kills.

Horizon in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Horizon’s ultimate can hinder the movement speed of all players caught in a limited radius. This is why it is best to wait for your opponents to start using Loba’s market before deploying the black hole. Once caught in its range, you can spam grenades and shoot down the trapped players to score some easy kills.

