5 best Legends to counter Revenant in Apex Legends 

With the launch of Season 24, players will be on the lookout for the best Legends to counter Revenant in Apex Legends. This Skirmisher Legend can be a problem in Ranked and unranked lobbies. He sneaks up on enemies using his Assassin's Instinct passive and is not much of a team-based character. Revenant can also scan low-health players who become easy targets as they have already taken damage.

This article will shed light on the best Legends to counter Revenant in Apex Legends Season 24.

Note: The article has been updated to feature the latest balance changes incorporated with the Apex Legends Takeover patch on February 11, 2025.

Which characters can be used to counter Revenant in Apex Legends?

1) Fuse

Fuse is an Assault class Legend in Apex Legends. His abilities are geared towards dealing quick, precise attacks from a distance, allowing you to safely target enemies behind temporary covers such as Rampart walls and building doors. By utilizing Fuse's explosive kit to repeatedly harass opponents, you can force them to expend valuable healing resources or abandon the area altogether.

Fuse in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Fuse's ultimate ability provides temporary detection, highlighting any players present within or near the flames, making them vulnerable to attack. This can be used to force Revenant mains out of their corner, initiating an immediate response that will not only compromise their stronghold but also separate them from their team.

2) Bloodhound

Bloodhound, a Recon class Legend in Apex Legends, possesses a tactical ability that allows them to scan a limited area in the direction they are facing. This feature is particularly effective for detecting enemies who hide in hard-to-see corners, as the scan can penetrate solid surfaces and map terrain.

By using this ability, you can potentially outmaneuver opponents like Revenant in Apex Legends, who have a sneaky playstyle.

Bloodhound in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Bloodhound's ultimate ability enhances movement speed and reveals enemy positions. This strategic advantage allows for easier pursuit of Revenant, who might attempt to escape using his tactical leap.

3) Rampart

Rampart is a controller Legend who is effective against Revenant in Apex Legends. Her ultimate ability, Sheila, allows her to wield a destructive mobile minigun that can knock down any Revenant players in your proximity. This ultimately makes her an easy pick for clutch situations that are prevalent in the final zones.

Rampart in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Rampart's key ability lies in her deployable cover, which can be used to create a renewable defensive position. This tactical ability is crucial for staying alive in intense firefights, giving her time to heal or revive fallen teammates.

4) Ash

Ash is an Assault class Legend in Apex Legends who can utilize her Arc Snare tactical ability to trap opponents. This ability prevents a Revenant player from using his tactical leap while also allowing Ash to mount an assault or make a swift escape.

Her ultimate, Phase Breach, is an intriguing skill that enables her to teleport from one point to another, which can be used to hunt down a pesky Revenant in Apex Legends.

Ash in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

In scenarios where enemy locations are crucial, Ash's passive ability is a valuable asset. By marking enemies on the map from death boxes, you can extend the detection timer by upgrading the necessary perks with higher shield core levels. While this ability does not disclose legend information, it does provide a precise location ping, allowing for more informed decision-making.

5) Caustic

Caustic is a controller-class hero in Apex Legends. This toxic trapper can use his Nox Gas Trap to create a gas canister that will restrict enemy movement. These traps are a nightmare for any Assault class Legend as they not only affect the enemy's mobility but will also restrict their vision.

Caustic in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Caustic's Nox Gas Grenade enables him to rapidly deploy a widespread noxious gas cloud, severely limiting enemy mobility and causing gradual damage over time. This strategic advantage creates a prime opportunity for his teammates to launch a decisive counterattack and secure a swift victory, making him an ideal counter for Revenant in Apex Legends.

